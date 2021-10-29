After a yearlong hiatus, the Fruitlands Annual Bonfire has returned to the Fruitlands Museum in Harvard. Attendees can write down a wish and add it to the kindling before the bonfire is set ablaze, and purchase s’mores kits for a sticky snack. Tickets are $10 per car for members, $15 per car for non-members. 5 p.m. Registration required at thetrustees.org .

Monday

1619 and Beyond

Join Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of The New York Times’s The 1619 Project, for a virtual lecture about slavery’s legacy. Hosted by the MassArt Art Museum, Examining Slavery’s Modern Legacy will explore how we can reframe our understanding of Black history. Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Register at maam.massart.edu.

Advertisement

Opening Tuesday

Greek Drama

Theater fans, get ready for opening night of Hadestown at the Citizens Bank Opera House. The eight-time Tony-winning musical follows the entangled storylines of two couples from Greek mythology—Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone—as they journey through the underworld. Through November 14. Tickets start at $40. Times vary. boston.broadway.com.

Saturday

Autumn Blues

Get ready to rock at the Fall Blues Festival 2021 in Beverly. Emmy- and Oscar-award winning filmmaker Ted Reed will debut his documentary Blues Trail Revisited, followed by a concert featuring artists including James Montgomery, Sugar Ray Norcia, Erin Harpe, and The Uptown Horns. Tickets start at $32.50. Doors open at 6 p.m. Find COVID-19 requirements at thecabot.org.

Starting Sunday

Exploring Jewish Film

Queue up for the 33rd annual Boston Jewish Film Festival, featuring narrative, documentary, and animated films from 11 countries about Jewish life, love, and loss, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Films will be available virtually and in theaters throughout the Boston area. Tickets start at $15. Runs through Nov. 21. bostonjfilm.org.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.