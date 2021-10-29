As a health and sexuality educator, I appreciate articles that help people understand issues related to gender identity. Linda K. Wertheimer’s “The Learning Curve of Gender Pronouns” (October 3) provided a good overview of the issues that many young people struggle with, and the work that schools are doing to ensure that all students feel welcome. The one piece that is often missing is the clarification that sex is not strictly binary. Andrew Beckwith, president of the Massachusetts Family Institute, states, “I believe in biological reality, male and female sexual binary. That’s how nature works.” Actually, nature is more complex. While the majority of people have reproductive anatomy that matches their genetic chromosomes (XX or XY), there are some people whose chromosome combinations include XXY or X0. Add in variations in levels of secondary sex hormones, and we find an array of people with “differences of sex development.” Understanding that biological reality is multifaceted is an important component when considering the complexities within gender identity.

Jennifer Wolfrum

Watertown

It is sad that simple questions about your preferred name and your gender pronoun preference can somehow be misconstrued by parents as the teaching of children to be nonbinary.

Amie Schantz

Arlington

I have to wonder about the true focus of school today. Seems reading, writing, arithmetic, and history take a back seat when those subjects should be front and center. “Gender feelings” are personal and should be kept away from subjects. Each student has a right to their beliefs, however, school subject matters are to be prescribed by the School Committee and administration—and they need to keep [it to] academics.

Joel D’Errico

Franklin

I absolutely agree that as a matter of human decency and plain good manners, the pronouns I use to describe another person should be the ones the other person asks me to use. But just as a matter of English, please, please, please may we have a one-word, gender-neutral, singular pronoun? I understand that other languages, including Mandarin, have single words that mean he or she or it. “They” is well-intentioned but grammatically confusing; every time I see it used in the singular, my first impulse is to go back up into the preceding text to see what additional person we’re talking about.

Elizabeth Williams

Westminster

Kudos to Alia Cusolito and their family. I have worked with teens for more than 40 years in various capacities. Whatever their biological sex, their gender identity, or their sexual orientation, students have a better chance to thrive if they have adult support. Our students’ success is in our best interest.

Marie G. Caradonna

Youth specialist, OUT MetroWest

Is gender the only way kids identify themselves? What happened to their family, faith, likes and dislikes, friends, favorite sports or movies, or teenage silliness, or anything else involved in living life? It’s sad that the identification of their gender is foremost in their lives. I don’t particularly care about how I am addressed (including pronouns or nouns) unless someone addresses me with hostility. To create a furor over the innocent use of pronouns is inane.

Gary J. Zelch

Grafton

As a retired middle school language arts teacher, I cannot imagine how I would teach/enforce [this] confusing usage of the established pronouns for third person plural. I do respect that some people don’t identify as either gender, and I am sensitive to their struggle. But I might just be too old, maybe too stubborn, to make this confusing, ungrammatical grammatical leap. A new pronoun would be fun to learn and to teach.

Julie Hitchings

West Tisbury

Wertheimer wrote: “Opponents see pronoun forms and other accommodations for LGBTQ students as an improper ‘normalization’ of transgender and nonbinary youth.” I wish she had instead written: “Opponents see pronoun forms and other accommodations for LGBTQ students as an ‘improper’ normalization of transgender and nonbinary youth.” Pronouns and other accommodations are a normalization of transgender and nonbinary youth. And so they should be, since transgender and nonbinary youth are normal kinds of youth. [It’s] some people [who] find this improper.

Sue Felshin

Concord

I was disappointed to read about educators who view gender-neutral pronouns as problematic. Hopefully, it will be a non-issue for the next generation. When my 6-year-old granddaughter recently told me a story she made up about a mother cat who had three kittens, she explained that there was a boy named Harry, a girl named Rosie, and a “they” named Sam or Samantha. She had no problem with it — and neither do I.

Cyrisse Jaffee

Newton

