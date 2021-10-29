$525,000
10 WACHUSETT STREET #3 / JAMAICA PLAIN
SQUARE FEET 899
CONDO FEE $225 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR $470,000 in 2017
PROS This top-floor unit crowns a 1910 three-decker that nearly abuts the park-like Forest Hills Cemetery (and the Leland Street Cooperative Garden). The open living and dining area features exposed wood beams, built-ins, and a wood stove. Two bedrooms, one with built-in shelving, share a newer bath. The tiled kitchen and butler’s pantry have been updated with soapstone counters, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and modern, glossy-red cabinets. A rear deck offers glimpses of the city skyline; there’s a second private porch in front. The unit includes one off-street parking spot. CONS Laundry is in basement, down three flights.
Advertisement
Morgan Johnson, The Muncey Group at Compass, 857-315-6559, 10wachusett.com
$695,000
27 HOLWORTHY STREET #1 / CAMBRIDGE
SQUARE FEET 1,052
CONDO FEE $200 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR $535,000 in 2016
PROS Comprising the first floor of an 1897 three-decker, this unit is around the corner from America’s first landscaped “garden-style” graveyard, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Off the entry hall, the sunny living and dining rooms feature wide-plank pine floors, pocket doors, and Victorian ceiling medallions. Two bedrooms flank an updated bath with step-in shower. The remodeled kitchen includes black granite counters, white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless appliances, and a laundry alcove. A private porch off the back overlooks the shared yard and a bike path. The unit includes one deeded driveway spot. CONS No bathtub for little ones.
John and Maria Reilly, JMR Real Estate Group, 617-957-6373, JMRrealestategroup.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.