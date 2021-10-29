CONDO FEE $225 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $470,000 in 2017

PROS This top-floor unit crowns a 1910 three-decker that nearly abuts the park-like Forest Hills Cemetery (and the Leland Street Cooperative Garden). The open living and dining area features exposed wood beams, built-ins, and a wood stove. Two bedrooms, one with built-in shelving, share a newer bath. The tiled kitchen and butler’s pantry have been updated with soapstone counters, mosaic tile backsplash, stainless appliances, and modern, glossy-red cabinets. A rear deck offers glimpses of the city skyline; there’s a second private porch in front. The unit includes one off-street parking spot. CONS Laundry is in basement, down three flights.

Advertisement

The open living and dining area features exposed wood beams. Handout

Morgan Johnson, The Muncey Group at Compass, 857-315-6559, 10wachusett.com

$695,000

27 HOLWORTHY STREET #1 / CAMBRIDGE

27 HOLWORTHY STREET #1 / CAMBRIDGE. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,052

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $535,000 in 2016

PROS Comprising the first floor of an 1897 three-decker, this unit is around the corner from America’s first landscaped “garden-style” graveyard, Mount Auburn Cemetery. Off the entry hall, the sunny living and dining rooms feature wide-plank pine floors, pocket doors, and Victorian ceiling medallions. Two bedrooms flank an updated bath with step-in shower. The remodeled kitchen includes black granite counters, white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless appliances, and a laundry alcove. A private porch off the back overlooks the shared yard and a bike path. The unit includes one deeded driveway spot. CONS No bathtub for little ones.

The sunny living and dining rooms feature wide-plank pine floors, pocket doors, and Victorian ceiling medallions. Handout

John and Maria Reilly, JMR Real Estate Group, 617-957-6373, JMRrealestategroup.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.