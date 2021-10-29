Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think the chocolate lava cakes from Domino’s might be a top five dessert. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 126.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 736,856 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 241

Test-positive rate: 1.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 91

Total deaths: 2,877

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Leading off

The latest results of the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam are out – and they’re not good.

In a year where the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everything, proficiency rates in English language arts fell to 33.1 percent and only 20 percent of students were doing math at grade level.

You can read our full story on the results and search for your child’s school here. Here are four quick takeaways.

The 70 percent club

Let’s lead off with the top performers. There were nine schools in seven towns where at least 70 percent of students were reading at grade level: Barrington (Barrington Middle School, Primrose Hill School, and Nayatt School), Bristol-Warren (Rockwell School), Cumberland (Community School), East Greenwich (James H. Eldredge Elementary School), Jamestown (Melrose School), Smithfield (Raymond C. LaPerche School), and Tiverton (Fort Barton School). On the math side, only Sowams Elementary School in Barrington was above 70 percent proficiency.

Stubborn achievements gaps

Scores fell across every subgroup of students, but white children (43.6 percent) were more than twice as likely as Black (18.1 percent) and Latino (17.5 percent) kids to be proficient in English language arts. For math, 27.9 percent of white students were meeting or exceeding expectations, compared to 7.7 percent for Black students, and 8 percent Latino students. For students considered economically disadvantaged, 16.7 percent were proficient in English language arts and 7.1 percent were proficient in math.

How we compare to Massachusetts

Rhode Island students did not lose as much ground as children in Massachusetts, but our students were already trailing far behind their peers to the north. Massachusetts students fell from 52 percent proficient in English language arts in 2019 to 46 percent this year, and 49 percent proficient in math in 2019 to 33 percent this year. Rhode Island students dropped from 38 percent to 33 percent proficiency in English, and 30 percent to 20 percent in math.

How state leaders are reacting

Governor Dan McKee: “We must take this opportunity to not only improve in the short term, but to look ahead to how we can build a stronger, more resilient education system over the coming decade.” House Speaker Joe Shekarchi: “This is a moment for all Rhode Islanders to come together and work for a better future. We needed to gauge how our students were impacted to know how to best support them, and now our focus must be executing new strategies as a statewide community.” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio: “As we move past the pandemic, we need all hands on deck to strengthen our education systems and to urgently improve measurable results.”

We should consider these RICAS scores a rock-bottom moment for education in Rhode Island, but it's not helpful to focus on finding blame right now.

