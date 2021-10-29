A Boston man was sentenced to 13-26 years in New Hampshire State Prison for attempting to sell fentanyl to an undercover police officer, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Friday.
Mariano Santos, 30, was sentenced by Belknap County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on Thursday, officials said.
Santos sold or attempted to sell a total 3.19 pounds of fentanyl on two different occasions during the winter, according to the statement.
On Jan. 29, Santos and an unnamed individual drove to Tilton, NH, to sell 1.53 pounds to a buyer, the statement said. State Police stopped the buyer shortly after the sale, confiscating the fentanyl that was intended to be distributed throughout norther New Hampshire, officials said.
Advertisement
An undercover police officer reached out via text message to Santos shortly after the Jan. 29 sale and made plans to buy fentanyl from him in North Conway, NH, according to the statement.
On Feb. 12, Santos was arrested for attempting to sell 1.65 pounds of fentanyl to the undercover officer, officials said.
The investigation was led by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, New Hampshire State Police, and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the statement said.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.