A Boston man was sentenced to 13-26 years in New Hampshire State Prison for attempting to sell fentanyl to an undercover police officer, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Friday.

Mariano Santos, 30, was sentenced by Belknap County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on Thursday, officials said.

Santos sold or attempted to sell a total 3.19 pounds of fentanyl on two different occasions during the winter, according to the statement.