Called the Community Response Session, the court is part of Mayor Kim Janey’s executive order to remove tents from city streets. Sessions will be conducted at the South Bay House of Correction campus with a prosecutor and public defender on site. A judge will preside virtually.

A court designed for people who are arrested in the vicinity of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard is set to begin hearing cases Monday just as the city of Boston sets to formally begin tent removal and the dispersal of the nearly 300 people estimated to be living in a sprawling, squalid encampment near the troubled intersection.

“The virtual Community Response Session will be ready to hear cases Monday morning,” Jennifer Donahue, a spokeswoman for the trial court, said in an e-mail after the city’s presentation. “This temporary virtual session will be able to expedite arraignments, warrant removals and other matters by making a judge available as soon as the cases are ready to be presented to the court.”

A special court is being set up because many of the people living in the encampments are medically compromised and it would be difficult to transport them to other courts. The tent encampment sits outside the front door of the South Bay campus.

Boston’s Chief of Health & Human Services Marty Martinez said the idea was to pair people with treatment and services. The city would make arrests as a last resort, according to Janey’s order.

“It is not our expectation that the unsheltered, vulnerable individuals that we are looking to help and support are the primary subjects of this new community response session,” Martinez said. “That session is really designed to target individuals charged with serious offenses who are preying upon the more vulnerable in this part of our city.”

Martinez reiterated in the presentation that all of the displaced people would be paired with shelters and with services, tailored to their needs. They would be given 48-hour notice before their temporary dwellings would be dismantled.

“No person will be asked to remove their tents or remove their temporary shelter if there is not a bed available for them,” Martinez said. “That is ... explicitly the intention of this plan, to get people the care they need, not simply to remove tents and disperse them.”

On Oct. 19, Mayor Kim Janey, whose tenure ends in less than a month, declared the ever-growing tent city near Boston Medical Center a public health crisis and banned temporary shelters on city property.

On a recent weekend, the city conducted a survey of all tents in the encampment, Martinez said and found that out of 350 people interviewed 85 percent had spent the previous night on the street. The response gave officials a first-time estimate of how many people call “Mass. and Cass” home on any given night.

“There are lots and lots of people who needs lots and lots of different types of resources and supports,” Martinez said.

“The resources have to align with the need,” he said.

The hardest beds to come by, Martinez said, weren’t standard shelter beds, or detox or drug-treatment beds, but rather beds at places with the fewest rules and restrictions. where a person could stabilize.

“We absolutely need more low threshold beds, we’re working every single day to create that, to make sure that folks can get stabilized appropriately,” Martinez said. “You cannot stabilize on the street, that is very difficult to do.”

The state is partnering with the city to fill that need, Martinez said.

Stephanie Garrett-Stearns, the city’s chief communications officer, said the city will provide weekly updates..

“I think that we are anticipating, approximately on a weekly basis, we’ll be able to provide a snapshot of the impact of the executive order ... to give a sense, at an aggregate level, of the number of individuals who are being connected to housing services,” Garrett-Stearns said.

Each person will be offered drug-treatment services, in-patient detox treatment, transportation, free storage for personal belongings and assistance contacting relatives, according to the city’s protocols. Outreach services would be provided at least twice to every person, city officials said..





