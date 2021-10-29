Weeks into one of the nation’s toughest vaccine mandates, state employees have by and large fallen into line.

Which is a little odd, because the formula he’s been using is working.

Governor Charlie Baker says he wishes he had the magic formula to push recalcitrant state workers into getting vaccinated.

According to numbers the state released on Friday, nearly 94 percent of the state’s workforce has now been vaccinated against COVID. This, despite the earlier insistence of some workers, and some unions, that Baker’s vaccine mandate constituted an overreach that might trigger mass resignations.

Those resignations clearly haven’t happened, not on any significant scale.

Advertisement

Though Baker has been careful not to frame this as a fight, it was a battle worth taking on. Vaccination is the exit ramp from this long-running nightmare. And vaccinated state workers keep all of us safer.

“I wish I can just figure out what makes the sale. I know [the vaccines] are safe, I know they’re effective,” Baker said this week in an interview on GBH Public Radio. “I wish I had the magic combination here to get them over the line.”

With thousands of state workers having gotten vaccinated since the mandate was first announced in August, Baker should stop sounding so apologetic.

Maybe he’s being so conciliatory because he suspects many of the holdouts are part of his Republican base, a group with which he seems to be losing favor, if recent polling is to be believed.

But while it is possible that the politics of this are a little dicey for him, the fact is that Baker sided with the reality-based majority in this state who have had more than enough of coddling vaccine holdouts.

To be sure, there are still holdouts. Because the information released by the state is full of holes, it isn’t clear how many of the holdouts are in agencies like the State Police and the Department of Corrections, both known pockets of resistance.

Advertisement

Thus far, 362 employees are serving suspensions for not getting vaccinated, while 141 have left state government. Just 11 have been fired. (Those numbers don’t include employees who are seeking exemptions on religious or medical grounds, or those whose exemption requests have been denied, and are deciding whether to get vaccinated.)

But the numbers clearly show that very few employees have been willing to give up their jobs to avoid vaccination. What a surprise.

Look, it isn’t as though I want anyone to lose their job. But it shouldn’t take pleading to convince people to take vaccines that have proven to be overwhelmingly safe and effective. It shouldn’t take a mandate to convince state workers that we are living through a once-in-a century emergency that will only end when we all do our part.

One major unknown at this point is how hard public safety unions will continue to fight the mandate. The union representing corrections officers said earlier this week that 50 employees have been suspended but has since gone silent. There hasn’t been much clarity on how decisions about exemptions are really getting made. All we really know is that the process seems to consist of a written application as well as an interview process. I’d like to know more about who’s getting exempted.

As we’ve seen over the past 18 months, the state’s handling of the pandemic has been a mixed bag. State government was slow to react initially, effective in managing the long shutdown — including the school shutdowns — and woefully ineffective in protecting the veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, some of whom may have died unnecessarily.

Advertisement

But this phase is simply a test of will. For all of Baker’s attempts at public diplomacy, sometimes a governor has to simply lay down the law and enforce it.

If that will help bring this phase of the pandemic to a close, I think most residents of this state are all for it.

Here’s hoping Baker — who sometimes seems to waffle in the face of public pressure — continues to stand his ground.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.