“Her humility and independence incline her to listen to the views of others,” he continued. “She has demonstrated her understanding that, instead of more division or scare tactics, Boston needs transformative leadership that looks to the future.”

“Michelle’s vision, intellect, energy and heart will move the City forward on housing, transportation, climate, education, public safety and so much more,” Patrick said in a statement released Friday by Wu’s campaign.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick has endorsed Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral election, saying she could unite Bostonians and take the lead on major issues facing residents.

Wu, whose opponent in the race is fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George, has picked up a slew of high-profile endorsements, including those of Acting Mayor Kim Janey; Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey; Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley; Suffolk Sheriff Steve Tompkins; state Senators Sal DiDomenico, Sonia Chang Diaz, and Julian Cyr; and Angela Menino, the widow of former Boston mayor Thomas M. Menino, who died in 2014.

Essaibi George has received the endorsements of former Boston police commissioner William Gross, state Representative Kevin Honan, and a dozen labor unions, including the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the Boston EMS Union, and IBEW Local 103, according to her campaign

Wu is leading Essaibi George by about 30 percentage points in recent polls.

She had nearly double the support for Essaibi George among likely voters in an Emerson College/WHDH-TV poll released Thursday night — 61 percent to 31 percent — with 8 percent of voters undecided. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Oct. 19 showed Wu leading Essaibi George 62 percent to 30 percent.

Early voting in Boston began Oct. 23 and ended at 5 p.m. Friday. Residents will cast the last ballots in the mayoral race on Tuesday, when polls close at 8 p.m..

Wu said in Friday’s statement that she was honored to have support from Patrick, “whose legacy of bringing people together in politics and public service, has opened the doors for a new generation to lead.”

Patrick, a Democrat who served as governor from 2007 to 2015, and last year launched a short-lived bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, said that as a city councilor and in her campaign, Wu has been a leader who brings “people together, with hope and determination, to forge solutions to pressing problems.”

“She is the kind of Mayor Boston needs and deserves,” he said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.