Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Solomon said at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night a young girl about 7 or 8 years old called for help after her mother began showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Generators caused dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide at three homes in Brockton and Hanson in the aftermath of the powerful nor’easter that knocked out power for thousands of people earlier this week.

Firefighters responded to 57 Menlo St. in Brockton and found a generator running inside the home on the first floor. Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital, he said.

“Before they left the scene they were conscious and alert,” Solomon said. “If she didn’t call, you don’t know what could have happened. It could have been a much different outcome.”

Firefighters in Hanson responded to two similar incidents Friday morning. Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson said the first one was reported at 3:58 a.m. when occupants of a home on Pleasant Street called 911 because their carbon monoxide alarms were going off. Firefighters found slightly elevated levels of carbon monoxide inside the home and two people were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Then at 4:55 a.m. firefighters responded to a 911 call for a report of people not feeling well at a residence on Crescent Place. Firefighters detected extremely high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home and three people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Both incidents were caused by generators, Hanson fire officials said.

Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless, and tasteless, and being exposed to it can cause headaches, nausea, dizziness, confusion, fainting, unconsciousness, and death. In fact, more than 150 people in the United States die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning every year, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fire officials say working carbon monoxide alarms should be installed on every level of your home, and you should never use a generator inside a house, basement, crawl space, or garage — not even if the garage door is open, because you can still be exposed to high levels carbon monoxide that way. Generators should be used outdoors and placed between 5 to 10 feet away from the house, and facing away from any doors, windows, and vents, fire officials said.

“National Grid has several crews in town working to restore power, but complete restoration efforts could take another 24 to 48 hours,” Thompson said in a statement. “Working carbon monoxide alarms are critical to the safety of your family and home.”





























