PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island picked five new medical marijuana dispensaries in a lottery on Friday, the culmination of a painstaking process that will have major implications for a growing market.

The dispensaries will be in Woonsocket, Central Falls, Foster, Cranston and South Kingstown. They’ll have nine months to set up shop, although the state Office of Cannabis Regulation has said they could be up and running even sooner.

The lottery took place Friday at a state building in Providence. There wasn’t a lot of pomp, but there was plenty of circumstance: A former FBI special agent in short sleeves and a blindfold reached into a tumbler borrowed from Twin River to pick out balls borrowed from the Rhode Island Lottery. The state took pains to ensure that the selection would truly be random, even having the balls specially weighed at the University of Rhode Island, sealing them with evidence tape and using an evidence log to track its movements leading up to the drawing.