The Baker administration said together, those disciplined account for roughly 1 percent of the state’s 42,000 executive branch employees who Baker said in August had to prove their vaccination status or seek an exemption by Oct. 17 or risk being terminated in what is one of the country’s strictest vaccine mandates .

In all, 362 state employees are serving five- or 10-day suspensions for not complying with Baker’s order and another 141 have left state government, of whom 11 were terminated, his office said.

More than 500 Massachusetts state employees under Governor Charlie Baker have been suspended, resigned, or, in some cases, fired since his COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect this month, his office said Friday.

Advertisement

Baker’s office classified another 2,138 employees as being “in progress,” because their status is under review, they are awaiting a decision on an exemption request on medical or religious grounds, or their request had been denied, leaving them within a three-day period to decide whether to seek a vaccination. The group also includes those who are on an approved unpaid leave.

As of Wednesday, 39,197 employees, or 93.7 percent of the executive branch workforce, were considered in compliance, though state officials warned that they expect the numbers to change in the coming weeks as more employees move through the verification process.

The numbers mark a slight shift from last week when Baker’s office said 95 percent of workers, including contractors, had been in initial compliance with the governor’s mandate, a number that included those who had applied for an exemption.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is encouraged that nearly all active employees in the executive branch have complied with Governor Baker’s executive order,” said Terry MacCormack, a Baker spokesman. “The Administration is making every effort possible to work with the small number of employees not yet in compliance and is reviewing outstanding exemption requests on a rolling basis.”

Advertisement

State officials, however, have yet to release data on how many workers specifically have sought, or been denied, an exemption. It also has not responded to requests for a breakdown of compliance rates by state agency, making it difficult to determine how concentrated the number of disciplined workers are from one department to the next.

The union representing Department of Correction personnel told reporters this week that about 50 officers had been suspended. It previously said that more than 550 of its members had outstanding religious or medical exemption requests. (Efforts to reach leaders at the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union were not immediately successful Friday.)

The State Police Association of Massachusetts, which represents about 2,000 troopers and sergeants, said its members began receiving responses on exemption requests last week, with at least a dozen being denied as of last Saturday. A State Police spokesman did not immediately respond Friday to a request for more information.

Baker this week defended his decision to mandate that state workers under him, including State Police, be vaccinated, and lamented not having a “magic combination” to convince holdouts to get inoculated. Baker aides have said that roughly 90 percent of State Police personnel have complied with the order.

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable when I expect them, for themselves and their families, and for the people they come in contact with every single day, to get a safe and effective vaccine,” Baker said during a Tuesday appearance on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio”.

Advertisement

Baker said it “doesn’t make any sense to me to be angry” about those who don’t get vaccinated. But the second-term Republican, who is vaccinated, suggested there’s a level of frustration in being unable to push those who don’t want a shot to consider getting one.

“I wish I can just figure out what makes the sale. I know they’re safe, I know they’re effective,” he said of vaccines. “I wish I had the magic combination here to get them over the line.”

Baker, however, has said he believes the mandate has made a difference. Since he announced the vaccine requirement in mid-August, more than 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose, according to his office.

State officials have so far released little information about how they’re determining who is exempt. Baker last week described it as a “two-tier process” in which applications are first reviewed by the agency and then the state’s human resources division.

On the state’s web site, the administration provides a three-paragraph explanation of the process, saying officials would engage in a “a good faith interactive process” that some union officials said included interviews with those seeking an exemption.

The exemption form employees are asked to fill out states that a request for accommodation would be denied if it’s considered “unreasonable, if it poses a direct threat to the health and/or safety of others in the workplace and/or to you, the employee, or if it creates an undue hardship.”

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.