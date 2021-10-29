“I don’t think we’re talking about the same Lynn,” I insisted, and remained incredulous days later as I followed her directions to a trailhead behind a car dealership on Route 1, just over the line in Lynnfield. For nothing screams “mountain scenery” like Route 1 on the North Shore.

On the other end of the line, my friend Joanne — the most hard-core mountain biker I know — assured me that we were indeed talking about mountain biking. And that this magical place she described as a mountain bike amusement park, one built not by man but by the retreating glaciers of the last Ice Age, an asteroid field’s worth of boulders that provided world-class, scare-yourself-silly terrain for technical mountain biking, was indeed in good old Lynn.

Gill Aharon of Cambridge rode in Lynn Woods. Laurie Swope for The Boston Globe

But hard-core mountain bikers are easy to spot if you know what to look for, and though there was no one around when I pulled into the tiny parking area, I began to see signs that I was in the right place. On one side of me was a Jeep Wrangler with a winch on the front and all those other add-ons that scream “I actually take this thing off-road.” On the other side was one of those compact vans popular with HVAC repairmen and people who attempt to hide the fact that they have expensive bike gear in the back by covering the windows with stickers from companies that sell expensive bike gear.

Not to brag, but I know a thing or two about such types because I used to own a mountain bike, though I don’t recall ever riding it down a mountain or anything crazy like that. No, this was during that squishy period in US history known as the 1990s, and a mountain bike was practically required for the aspiring Sensitive Guy of the era. It was basically the flannel of transportation. When I did touch tires to dirt, it was on gentle wooded trails, looking for secluded places to “commune with nature,” which is how you had to do it before they legalized weed.

Anyhoo, soon a new type of mountain biker invaded the woods, an aggressive sort who was not looking for new places to commune with nature, but instead seemed to be seeking out scenic spots to have a wreck, riding ever-more sketchy terrain on ever-more expensive bikes, racing toward the scene of a crash they would soon be describing to an orthopedist.

My mountain bike phase ended soon enough, but the hard-core set became only more so, and today they are easily identifiable by the GoPro on their helmet, the $86,000 bicycle between their legs, and the fact that they are thinking seriously of moving into a van.

I can’t say I’ve had any deep desire to get back into modern mountain biking. My stomach can’t handle all the Red Bull. Yet as I prepared to set off on a borrowed bike up the trail into the Lynn Woods, I did so with a chip on my shoulder, for Joanne had condescendingly told me it would take years of practice before I would be good enough to ride there. Pfft. I think I can ride a bicycle through Lynn, thank you very much.

Just in case, I downed a Red Bull (sugar-free), shouted “Send it!” because I think that’s what you’re supposed to do, and pedaled hard up the hill for approximately 11 feet before my front tire hit a small boulder and I skidded off the trail into some bramble.

I decided to walk a bit, just to get my trail legs under me and such, and made it another 11 feet before I ran into a mountain biker named Jeremy Harrington who took one look at me and suggested that maybe I should put my bike back in the car and follow him on foot.

I’m glad I did, not because I was way over my head or anything, but because it allowed me to take notes on the oddly poetic things Harrington was saying, for the Lynn Woods — where he also makes his living as a dog walker — was his muse.

Matt D’Alessio of Andover rode up a boulder in Lynn Woods. Laurie Swope for The Boston Globe

“This is heaven for mountain biking,” he said. “Other places have groomed trails. This is the antithesis of that. It’s like the god of mountain biking ran his finger through here and dropped all the rocks in just the right place to make this a magical mountain bike theme park.”

Harrington eventually rode off, and I spent a couple of hours poking around the 2,200-acre forest, following tire tracks along trails with names like “Chicken Soup” and “Surf City” and “Reverse Cowboy.” I ran into a few more bikers that day, and they all painted a very similar picture of the Lynn Woods story — that of a core group of diehards who have spent decades breaking bikes and bones on this glacial gift, a naturally occurring puzzle that stands apart in a sport that is increasingly catering to riders willing to pay for manicured mountain trails and a lift ticket to get to the top.

A few days later, I returned, this time with a slightly better borrowed bike, which I pedaled hard for at least 12 feet before taking it for a lovely walk through the woods and up a hill to the beginning of the notorious “Kelly High” line. It is so named because it ends in the parking lot of Kelly Jeep and, I presume, you’d have to be high to attempt it. There is even a bell at the bottom of the run that you’re supposed to ring to let people at the top know that you’ve survived.

At the start of the line, I met Gill Aharon and Matt D’Allesio, who have been riding Lynn Woods for years, and they demonstrated a few of the features of Kelly High. And by demonstrated, I mean they went flying off boulders the size of a suburban home while I held my urge to vomit.

It was a polite way for them to say “you should put your bike back in the car,” though they did that as well.

Finally, I was ready to listen, and as I walked my bike slowly down Kelly High, I realized it was just as well. I would never have the stomach for those jumps. Or all that Red Bull.

