That’s when someone called in a report of a man, later identified as Mogielnicki, sleeping with a gun in his possession, the statement said. Responding officers entered the train and spotted Mogielnicki “sound asleep” on his left side, per the statement. They also allegedly spotted the gun.

In a statement, Transit Police identified the man as Kamil Mogielnicki. He got on their radar when the train he was snoozing in pulled into the Forest Hills T stop around 7:15 p.m.

A 37-year-old Malden man was arrested Wednesday night after falling asleep on an Orange Line train while allegedly packing a loaded firearm, officials said.

“Officers observed what appeared to be a black semi automatic handgun protruding from Mogielnicki’s waistband,” the release said. “Officers quickly removed and secured the firearm from Mogielnicki and woke him up.”

Police said the 9 millimeter Ruger contained a “fully loaded magazine,” and that Mogielnicki lacked a license to carry.

Officers brought Mogielnicki to Transit PD headquarters, the statement said, and during booking they recovered “controlled narcotics packaged in way consistent for resale” from his person.

Mogielnicki, the statement said, was charged with “various firearm and drug related” counts.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment Thursday in West Roxbury Municipal Court to charges of unlicensed possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute. He was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail, legal filings show.

His court-appointed lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday afternoon. Mogielnicki’s next court date is slated for Nov. 23.

In ordering Mogielnicki held on bail, Judge Kathleen E. Coffey cited the “serious allegations” underlying the Orange Line case as well as a separate case pending out of Roxbury charging him with breaking and entering into a Dunkin’ Donuts, court records show. Mogielnicki, Coffey wrote, is also an “admitted heroin user.”

Travis Andersen