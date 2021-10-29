A 37-year-old Malden man was arrested Wednesday after falling asleep on an Orange Line train while allegedly carry a loaded firearm, Transit Police said in a statement Friday. Kamil Mogielnicki was snoozing when the train pulled into the Forest Hills T stop around 7:15 p.m. That’s when someone called in a report of a man, later identified as Mogielnicki, sleeping with a gun in his possession, the statement said. Officers entered the train and spotted Mogielnicki “sound asleep” on his left side, and spotted the gun. “Officers quickly removed and secured the firearm from Mogielnicki and woke him up,” the statement said. Police said the 9 millimeter Ruger contained a “fully loaded magazine,” and that Mogielnicki lacked a license to carry. Officers brought Mogielnicki to Transit PD headquarters, the statement said, and during booking they recovered “controlled narcotics packaged in way consistent for resale” from his person. Mogielnicki was charged with “various firearm and drug related” counts. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in West Roxbury Municipal Court to charges of unlicensed possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute. He was ordered held on $7,500 cash bail, legal filings show.

East Boston school wins $100,000 prize

The James Otis Elementary School on Wednesday won the $100,000 Thomas W. Payzant School on the Move Prize for demonstrating rapid improvement on standardized tests. The Otis beat out two other finalists for the prize, which is named after a former Boston superintendent and is given out by EdVestors, a Boston education nonprofit. The two other finalists, New Mission High in Hyde Park and PJ Kennedy Elementary in East Boston, received $30,000 apiece. The prize was based on results from standardized tests for a five-year period before the pandemic created disruptions in learning. The nonprofit identified several factors behind the Otis’s steady improvement, including strong school leadership, collaboration with families, and partnerships with local universities and community organizations, particularly in the areas of teacher training and programs that focus on science, technology, engineering, and math. The Otis is “ “... a shining example of how a culture of collaboration and respect can empower students and families, boost academic outcomes, and prove foundational for navigating through difficult times,” said Marinell Rousmaniere, president and CEO of EdVestors, in a statement. “As we look to reimagine learning in the coming years, all three School on the Move finalists help provide a roadmap for new approaches in support of student learning and continued school improvement.” The Otis serves 410 students, including about three-quarters of whom are non-native English speakers. “We are thrilled to be recognized as this year’s School on the Move,” said Paula Cerqueira-Goncalves, principal of the Otis. “We believe that together we can make a difference in the lives of all our students with the support of our families and partners and ensure every single student reaches his or her fullest potential.”

CONCORD, N.H.

Boston man sentenced on drug charge

A Boston man will spend 13 to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Friday. Mariano Santos, 30, pleaded guilty during an appearance in Belknap Superior Court on Thursday, prosecutors said in a statement. On Jan. 29, Santos drove with another individual to Tilton, N.H., where he sold 1.53 pounds of fentanyl to a buyer, the statement said. State troopers stopped the buyer after the sale of the fentanyl, which authorities believe would have been distributed throughout northern New Hampshire. After that sale, an undercover officer contacted Santos by text message and arranged to buy fentanyl from him in North Conway. On Feb. 12, Santos was arrested in North Conway for possessing 1.65 pounds of fentanyl that he intended to sell to the undercover officer, the statement said.

LAWRENCE

Early trick-or-treat rescheduled to Halloween

Halloween is being rescheduled to ... Halloween. Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said trick-or-treating had been slated for Saturday. But with heavy rains and strong winds expected, the pre-Halloween tradition will be moved to Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Vasquez also implored residents to be safe while having fun. Police, he said, will be patrolling neighborhoods to ensure the safety of trick-or-treaters. (AP)



