This time, the home has a no-contingencies, all-cash offer, Hans Brings, the listing agent, said.

The home was back on the market earlier this month for $389,900 after a buyer who initially put an offer on the home couldn’t find a lender that would finance the home because it was too small.

A 251-square-foot home in Newton is off the market once more.

The offer was accepted on Oct. 17, Brings said, though for how much — or if it went for a number close to what it was listed for — he declined to reveal. The woman who is purchasing the home will be using it as an investment property, with plans to list it as a short-term rental, Brings said.

“The home was smaller and definitely took a very unique buyer and a very unique use,” Brings said.

When the house was initially listed, there were two offers from people who intended to live in the home, but would need to have it financed. The second time around, all were looking to utilize it for other purposes, Brings said.

“We had people who were very interested [in living there] but unfortunately, the finance situation is what killed the deal each time.”

The home had been marketed as an all-cash property after financing the home proved “difficult, if not impossible,” Brings said.

The home at 1295 Boylston Street was initially listed for $449,900 before it was brought down to the lower price.

“I think it’s great person for the house,” Brings said about the buyer. “It’s obviously less money than we had originally put it out for, but at the same time, it’s more around what the seller and I expected the the property would sell for.”

“One of a Kind! Adorable Tiny Studio Home in Newton Highlands,” the home’s Zillow listing read. “Great Condo Alternative Ideal for Casual Stays, Guest Home, Meditation, Exercise Room, Storage, or Whatever You Desire. Residential and Business Options. A TRULY UNIQUE HOME!”

It advertised open living space, a new kitchenette with granite countertops, a renovated bathroom, and a skylit loft with a “knee-high celling.”

The initial asking price of $449,900 put the home at $1,792 per square foot. The reduced price puts that number at $1,553 per square foot, according to the listing. It sits on a 2,452 square-foot lot.

“It was definitely an interesting, unique property,” Brings said. “I have been doing this for 31 years, and I certainly have not sold anything to this size.”

