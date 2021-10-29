He’s slated for arraignment Friday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said.

State Police spokesman David Procopio confirmed the arrest of the probationary trooper, Kristopher Carr, 25, of Monson, in a statement. It wasn’t clear if Carr had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

An off-duty, rookie State Police trooper who’d graduated from the academy just last week was arrested in connection with a pre-dawn crash Friday that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on a Boston highway, the agency said.

Advertisement

Per the statement, Carr was allegedly driving a 2020 Ford Explorer around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the Southeast Expressway near the Freeport Street exit when he lost control of the SUV, which smacked into the median barrier before coming to a stop perpendicular to the two leftmost travel lanes.

Carr and his female passenger exited their vehicle, the statement said, and then a motorcycle driven by Christopher Zike, 51, of Winthrop, struck the Explorer.

Zike, the statement continued, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Carr, officials said, was taken to Mass. General with “possible minor injuries” and later transferred to the custody of State Police, who booked him at the South Boston barracks.

State Police said Carr, assigned to the Westfield barracks, was relieved of his duty following his arrest. The agency said it’ll fire Carr Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Zike’s life and express our condolences to his family,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in the statement. “Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.