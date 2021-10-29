We asked Rhode Map readers to share their favorite trick-or-treating neighborhoods in Rhode Island. Here’s what you came up with.

Where can you get the biggest candy bars? How about the most candy-per-minute walked? And where can mom and dad get a cocktail?

Well lit, walkable, neighborhood (a large circle) with freshly paved streets. Neighbors give out king-sized candy bars to teens, freshly popped popcorn, and even Jell-O shots and wine cups for parents. One neighbor even puts out a giant outdoor movie screen for kids and families so they can bring blankets and watch an outdoor Halloween movie. - Kristin Cassarino

Cumberland Hill (Cumberland)

People park at the nearby shopping plaza and go from street to street. We usually get upwards of 300 visitors. - David Heath

Modena Avenue (Providence)

It’s a pretty great spot for trick-or-treating. - Taylor Bruneaux

The Alfred Drowne neighborhood (Barrington)

My neighborhood lights it up every year with full-on Halloween spirit and enthusiasm, welcoming all visitors from other neighborhoods far and wide to join in the festivities and fun. I’ve lived here for over 20 years. My four kids bring their friends in to trick-or-treat and to share the excitement. Families in my neighborhood go all out to decorate their homes, light up their yards, play creepy music, and provide all kinds of live spookiness. - Meg Ivatts

Federal Hill/West End (Providence)

This is the prime spot for all the little ghouls and goblins to come haunting this year. At the West Broadway Neighborhood Association, we’ve been collecting addresses of those who plan to hand out candy and putting them together on a neighborhood trick-or-treat map which we will post on our website and social media Friday so kids and parents know where to go. - Zack Kligler

Oak Hill (Pawtucket)

My wife and I transplanted to Rhode Island six years ago. We were renting in an apartment. And the quality of Halloween (which normally starts with a parade where all the kids are led by a fire engine and a live band to the center of the neighborhood) was so great that we decided we would only buy a house in this neighborhood. – Kent Shaw

Brookfield Plats (West Warwick)

It’s flat and houses are close to one another. Every house gives out candy and they have their outdoor lights on. Plus, it’s safe year after year. – Mark Teoli

Main Street (Wakefield)

The Wakefield Village Association organizes an annual costume parade on Saturday afternoon. All the businesses offer trick-or-treating as well as adult beverages, and there’s live music, costumed performers, and kids’ activities, including a costume contest, organized by South County YMCA at a park next to the river and bike path. It’s all free and typical of the great sense of community and great walkable downtown here. I hope it doesn’t get rained out – Pippa Jack

Wickford Village (North Kingstown)

Why? Because they embrace the spirit of Halloween in such a quirky and fun way! – Mary Maggi

Common Fence Point (Portsmouth)

How many neighborhoods have a Halloween parade preceding the time for trick-or-treating each fall? Families are encouraged to gather at the local community center to join in a parade in the local area, frequently with participants making music on homemade instruments, often accompanied by a segment of one of the school bands. – Gerrie Beebe

Edgewood (Cranston)

Easily walkable, almost entirely residential housing, with a good amount of multi-family homes, and there’s both a Walgreens and a CVS nearby so even the “Oh shoot, is today Halloween?” crowd can easily grab candy. You can stick to the triangle between Warwick, Narragansett, and Park Avenues for the highest candy-per-minute turnout, or you can head down Pawtuxet Neck by the yacht club to fish for king-sized bars. – David Folcarelli

The Hill (East Greenwich)

It’s insane, and basically like Mardi Gras for kids (and the parents have a great time too). Houses are decorated, part of the neighborhood is closed off to traffic, and there is a food truck with treats, hot chocolate, and coffee. – Suzanne Tuchin

