The outage totals dropped to 159,942 as of 6:11 a.m. Friday, and some neighborhoods in the hardest hit communities were able to shut off generators as electricity was restored and creature comforts slowly returned. .

Eversource and National Grid crews have steadily restored electricity across the region since the long-duration nor’easter with winds that reached as high as 94 miles an hour knocked power out to half a million customers .

Some 160,000 customers are facing their third straight day without electricity in Massachusetts Friday as a new weather system is on the horizon that could dampen restoration efforts in the South Shore and Cape Cod.

But in some towns, like Cohasset, 78 percent of residents remained without power, as temperatures hovered in the low 40s.

Cohasset Fire Chief Robert D. Silvia ranked this storm as among the most damaging in memory.

“We’ve had hurricanes, but a hurricane comes through and an hour or two later it’s gone. This was 24, 36, almost 48 hours of windstorm, and the amount of damage is unprecedented,” Silvia said Thursday. “We know we’ve got a lot that needs to be repaired. And to do it safely, it’s going to take time.”

The National Weather Service said Friday will be calm, clear and chilly.

Those conditions will change overnight into Saturday when rain and gusting winds will blow back in. But the forthcoming storm is not expected to be anywhere near as dangerous as the system earlier this week.

“A period of locally heavy rain, perhaps a rumble of thunder and gusty coastal winds is likely late tonight into Saturday,’' forecasters wrote Friday. “Thinking another round of rain and wind is in store. Winds will not be nearly as strong as what we had with the recent Nor`easter.”

Speaking with Globe reporters Thursday, residents and public safety commanders described the impact of the nor’easter as being among the worst in memory.

A lifelong resident of Rockland, Fire Chief Scott Duffey couldn’t recall a more damaging storm to blast through town. Maybe Hurricane Gloria in 1985 was comparable.

“In my 11 years as chief, this has been the worst,” Duffey said, standing inside the firehouse on Union Street. “It was just horrible.”

Trees fell in countless places, keeping some roads impassable. Long lines of vehicles queued outside gas stations that had power to run their pumps. Knocked-out traffic lights made entering many intersections a risky adventure. And routine necessities such as eating and sleeping suddenly required an extra helping of thought and preparation.

“None of us have washed our hair in two days,” said Mildred Metcalf, 82, as she sat with three new friends at the Robert J. Nyman Senior Center in Rockland, which had taken on new duties as a warming center and a place to charge phones and computers.

“I’ve been eating a lot of crackers,” Metcalf said, pausing while she crocheted an afghan. “And I’ve been so cold. That’s the thing, because when I get cold, all my aches start.”

In Cohasset Thursday, Curtis Liquors, the one store open in a shopping plaza on Chief Justice Cushing Highway, was doing a brisk business. Manager Mark Cowing said he had sold plenty of cigarettes and ice.

“We’re out of ice actually right now,” he said. “We don’t have phone service. We don’t have any access to Internet. Our ATM machine is out of cash.”

Despite those setbacks, customers streamed in and out Thursday. Cowing said the store would close at sunset because, without power, there wouldn’t be enough lighting in the parking lot.

Still, he said, “People are happy we’re open.”

In Bourne, the gateway to Cape Cod, about 80 percent of residents still lacked power Thursday evening. By Friday morning, the percentage had dropped to half.

For Chuck Rose of Bourne, “chain-sawing and cleanup” were the order of the day at his commercial property, where downed trees needed his attention. Despite more than 30 hours without power, Rose said he was eating and sleeping well and didn’t mind the chill at home.

With a gas stove, hot meals and coffee were keeping him going. And because he’s been through this before, Rose keeps frozen gallon jugs of water in a downstairs freezer, which he transfers to his refrigerator.

“You just got to remember to be real quick about opening the refrigerator door,’’ Rose said. “If you are, things shouldn’t go bad.”

