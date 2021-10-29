Allsworth will also have to complete 25 years of probation.

FOSTER, R.I. — A Foster man was sentenced to 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 between 2011 and 2015.

Superior Court Justice Richard D. Raspallo, whom Allsworth appeared before at a hearing on Wednesday, ordered that he register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, be subject to community supervision, and submit to lifetime GPS monitoring.

Raspallo also issued a No Contact Order between the victim and Allsworth.

The investigation was led by Special Assistant Attorney General Ariel Pittner and Detective Sergeant Mathew King of the Rhode Island State Police, with assistance from the West Warwick and Scituate Police Departments.

“Children victimized in this way deserve not only the justice that lengthy prison sentences like the one imposed today deliver, but also the commitment of resources to their physical and mental well-being to enable them to recover and live the kind of life we all want for them,” said Neronha in a statement.

If the case proceeded to trial, Neronha’s office said the state was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Allsworth sexually assaulted the victim at a home in West Warwick.

