The charges come two days after prosecutors announced the arrest of Michael Stanton Jr., 19, of Chelsea, who is charged with murdering McDonald.

Luiz M. Perlera, 18, of Lunenberg, is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the Oct. 22 fatal shooting of Craig McDonald of Randolph, prosecutors said in a statement.

A second teen-ager was arraigned in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Everett, the MIddlesex district attorney’s office said Friday.

McDonald was sitting in a car with two friends on Revere and Second streets when he was struck by a gunshot fired through the driver’s side window shortly before 8 p.m. last Friday, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Officers who responded to the scene were notified by CHA Everett Hospital that McDonald had arrived there on his own suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stanton turned himself into Everett police on Tuesday night. He was ordered held without bail on a murder charge during his arraignment Wednesday in Malden District Court.

Perlera allegedly destroyed evidence following the shooting, prosecutors said. He was arrested at his home Thursday by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.

During his arraignment in Friday, Perlera was ordered to be held on $50.000 cash bail prosecutors said. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, remain under house arrest and stay away from and have no contact with any witnesses.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 13, prosecutors said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.