By Sunday evening, when little ghosts and goblins are out on the hunt for sweet Halloween treats, the weather, which has been so rainy recently, should relent, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said showers and wind gusts may linger on Cape Cod into early Sunday morning, but “it does look like Sunday should be the pick of the weekend with above normal highs in the low to mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a decent evening with dry conditions for the trick-or-treaters.”

The forecasters said high temperatures during the day should be 5 to 7 degrees warmer than normal. The forecast high for Sunday is 64 in Boston, while the normal is 57. It will still be in the low 60s around sunset, according to the forecast. Sunset will be at 5:38 p.m.