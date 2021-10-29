By Sunday evening, when little ghosts and goblins are out on the hunt for sweet Halloween treats, the weather, which has been so rainy recently, should relent, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service said showers and wind gusts may linger on Cape Cod into early Sunday morning, but “it does look like Sunday should be the pick of the weekend with above normal highs in the low to mid 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a decent evening with dry conditions for the trick-or-treaters.”
The forecasters said high temperatures during the day should be 5 to 7 degrees warmer than normal. The forecast high for Sunday is 64 in Boston, while the normal is 57. It will still be in the low 60s around sunset, according to the forecast. Sunset will be at 5:38 p.m.
The weather the first half of the weekend is expected to feature rain and wind, just as the state returns to normal from Wednesday’s destructive nor’easter. “A period of locally heavy rain, perhaps a rumble of thunder and gusty coastal winds is likely,” with most of the rain coming after midnight Friday into Saturday afternoon, forecasters said in an Internet posting.
Winds could gust on Cape Cod up to 30 to 40 miles per hour Sunday morning, but “wind will not be nearly as strong as what we had with the recent nor’easter,” forecasters said.
On Monday, there will be plentiful sunshine and above-average temperatures, forecasters said. More precipitation may arrive late Tuesday.
