Two men were shot early Friday outside Fenway Park, and the search is ongoing for the person responsible, Boston police said.
Officers responded to Lansdowne Street near Brookline Avenue around 2 a.m. and found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.
The man was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and is expected to survive his injuries, Boyle said.
A second man, shot once, self admitted to an area hospital, Boyle said.
The circumstances of the shooting, which police believe began at the intersection of Jersey Street and Brookline Avenue, remain under investigation. The search for suspects is ongoing, Boyle said.
