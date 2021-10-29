For sure, both have traditional mass market ads on television. But their more targeted spending on local media reflects their different campaign strategies and audiences. Wu, a lawyer from Roslindale, has sprinkled thousands of dollars on ethnic media outlets, while Essaibi George, a former teacher from Dorchester, has zeroed in on publications in the neighborhood where she grew up, campaign finance data show.

The two city councilors have leaned into two different Bostons: one rooted in the city’s older neighborhoods and traditional blue-collar class, the other in a younger “New Boston” and communities of color.

In the race to become Boston’s next mayor, Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George have pitched two vastly different visions for the city’s future. And their campaign spending in the lead up to Tuesday’s election closely mirrors those approaches.

Advertisement

In those ads, Essaibi George has portrayed herself as a Boston-born and raised pragmatist who knows the lifeblood of the city. Wu has pitched herself as a big, bold thinker, for whom no challenge is too tall.

The latest data from the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, which runs through the end of September, provides a snapshot of the millions that will have been spent on Tuesday’s election.

As of the end of September, Wu had spent more than $1.98 million, while Essaibi George spent at least $1.54 million.

This year’s election stands out because it is a rare mayoral race with no incumbent, said Erin O’Brien, a University of Massachusetts Boston political science professor.

“Each campaign has reasoned [their strategy] slightly differently. They’re not replicating old patterns because there are none to replicate,” she said. “They’re both doing micro targeting, looking at the demographics of who’s going to vote for them and where they are and meeting them where they are.”

Wu has more heavily invested in staff, while her rival has spent big on printing and mailed advertisements. Both candidates have poured most of their money into the airwaves, making and airing spots for television, digital media, and radio.

Advertisement

As is typical, the bulk of the ad money went to television: Both candidates have had 30-second spots blanket the airwaves amid sporting events, newscasts, and other programming in the last several weeks.

That kind of money is necessary to even be competitive in a market as expensive as Boston, said Jeffrey Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University. Boston, he said, is one of the nation’s priciest television markets — “it’s not cheap to buy commercials.”

Advertising on other platforms such as digital media, he added, reaches different demographics: often younger, more progressive, and diverse. “A strategic campaign will try to hit all of those because they reach all those audiences,” he said.

And so far, Wu has heavily outspent her rival on the digital front, at least $76,900, compared to $19,000-plus for Essaibi George; much of that spending is on platforms such as Facebook and Google, data show.

The candidates have approached print and radio advertising differently.

Essaibi George’s campaign spent $2,910 on ads in her home neighborhood’s Dorchester Reporter, as well as $840 in ads to Bay Windows newspaper, a regional LGBT publication.

Wu’s expenditures show the campaign preferred putting ads directly in media outlets geared to communities of color: The Brazilian Times got several hundreds of dollars in newspaper ads, as did the Thang Long Newspaper, a Vietnamese-American publication, and Boston Korea, a Korean-language outlet.

Advertisement

The candidates also have spent big on reaching voters by mail, with both campaigns spending well north of $200,000 on printing and postage.

When it came to food for staff and in-person, campaign events, Essaibi George’s campaign stayed hyperlocal. It spent more than $8,000 on food at Venezia for its election night event during the September preliminary, and filled campaign events and visits with food from Dorchester’s Greenhills Irish Bakery and Maria’s Kitchen in West Roxbury.

Wu, on the other hand, rounded out campaign staples like Costco and Stop & Shop with receipts like $900 at Ron’s Gourmet Ice Cream and $566 in food for volunteers from the dim sum establishment Hei La Moon.

Both campaigns spent cash at Dunkin’ — though Wu trounced Essaibi George in doughnut orders, $344 to $35. In a marker of the pandemic, Wu’s campaign reimbursed a staffer for COVID-19 tests in August.

Though the campaigns’ October expenses are not expected to be disclosed until early November, their spending is expected to skyrocket. The candidates’ eventual expenses also do not capture the additional millions outside groups have poured into the race independently, which in recent weeks topped $2.3 million.

This week, New Balance chairman Jim Davis — who had already donated $495,000 to a pro-Essaibi George super PAC — donated another $600,000 to the group, bringing his personal support to more than $1 million, data show.

Elizabeth Koh can be reached at elizabeth.koh@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elizabethrkoh.