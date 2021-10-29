"He basically said, 'This is bulls---,' " one official said. " 'They're not going to get there from here.' "

The president expressed his skepticism in characteristically blunt terms, said two senior administration officials familiar with the exchange.

WASHINGTON - In an Oval Office meeting last month, President Joe Biden questioned his top aides on whether the world’s top polluters would actually follow through on their commitments to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions.

Biden's frank assessment captured a vexing challenge for an administration that has made promoting ambitious emissions targets a centerpiece of its foreign policy: Climate scientists agree setting firm targets is critical to staving off the worst impacts of global warming, but they acknowledge that enforcing them is maddeningly difficult.

Advertisement

"There's no legally binding mechanism," said Byford Tsang, a senior policy adviser at E3G, a European think tank. "That's the compromise to getting all countries to sign up to the Paris climate accord. It's a delicate balance."

Officials say the president supports the mission of brokering emissions reduction commitments, noting that he personally hosted summits to achieve them in April and September, but has a keen understanding of the challenges in holding countries to their promises.

"The president was basically saying, 'Do we have any enforcement mechanism or a monitoring mechanism that actually shows this plays out in practice, or is this like a lot of hortatory stuff?' " said a second administration official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters.

The officials in the room last month included national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, climate envoy John Kerry and other staffers. The senior aides were briefing Biden on India's climate targets and other matters ahead of a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India, the world's third-largest emitter behind China and the United States, has set ambitious clean energy targets by the end of this decade, but has so far not formally committed to those goals as part of its pledge under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. India also so far has rejected calls to announce a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050, despite pressure from other world leaders to do so.

Advertisement

The briefing about India's commitments led to a wider discussion about the commitments of many of the world's top polluters, the officials said.

The president said countries often promote "all these numerical targets of different shapes and sizes: this number of acres of forest, this amount of deployment of clean electricity, that amount of methane flaring reduction, that amount of sectoral wide carbon production. It's like, 'How much of this is real, and how much is it just aspirational?' " said the second administration official.

How the president channels his skepticism into action could be pivotal as he and the leaders of the nearly 200 other nations arrive in Scotland for a critical climate conference known as COP26.

A key objective of the summit is for nations to set more ambitious emissions targets while holding one another to account for the targets they set six years ago in Paris.

Skepticism is "an important cognitive quality that [Biden] brought into the job," said John Podesta, who as a senior counselor to President Barack Obama during his second term oversaw climate change and energy policy when Biden was vice president. "He was always the guy asking the last hard question. He'll be skeptical. But he also understands the stakes - that this is a question of global alignment around a net-zero goal. It's not good enough to just promise with no expectation you'll deliver. He wants to know what is the plan.''

Advertisement

But Biden himself is expected to be greeted with skepticism from world leaders who haven't forgotten about his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who withdrew the United States from the Paris agreement in 2020 and used multiple international fora to downplay the significance of climate change.

"The United States became an unreliable partner on climate change," acknowledged a third administration official.

The desire to win back U.S. credibility is a major reason the White House raced to unveil a policy framework Thursday that includes $555 billion in clean energy investments and tax incentives aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

U.S. officials say the framework, if passed into law, could help the country achieve its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030.

While serious doubts remain about what Biden can get through Congress, European leaders, who have some of the best track records on climate, have praised Washington's focus on climate under Biden's leadership.

"Over the last year, we have seen a significant change globally from political and business leaders on their attitudes towards climate change, global warming and COP," said a British official. "The Biden administration's efforts - particularly the coordination between Secretary Kerry and COP President-Designate Alok Sharma - have been central in making that change happen."

Advertisement

Two countries that loom large over global temperature increases are China and India.

Although India has set aggressive targets for expanding solar energy, its fast-growing economy is using increasing numbers of coal-fired power plants. Many renewable projects are offering to provide power to the state-run transmission grid at good prices but have sometimes had trouble getting access or getting paid, Podesta said.

"Modi said he's going to tackle that, but it keeps getting put off," he said.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Kerry expressed optimism about progress with India. He noted that Biden and Modi announced a partnership to help India obtain financing and technology to accelerate its deployment of renewable energy. "We're very hopeful about it," he said.

"We're ready to work with India - as we've told all their ministers - very, very closely in the effort to help in a big transition, in a very big economy and a very big country," he said. "India has some challenges, obviously. We want to be very helpful in that transition. But the prime minister is committed to do that, and that's a big deal."

China, by far the world's largest carbon emitter, disappointed climate watchers on Thursday after it delivered an emissions-cutting plan with limited ambitions.

"This is the first climate meeting where all of their work is going to be challenged," the first administration official said. "They can't hide. They can't maneuver behind coalitions of the unwilling. They are exposed as the major emitter that is standing between us and climate armageddon."

Advertisement

Biden has pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping "hard" on climate, the official said. "In all the diplomacy leading up to COP26, including the September 9 Biden-Xi call, climate has figured very prominently."

Glasgow, where the summit will be held, is an "important steppingstone" to a future where global temperature increases are at or below 1.5 degrees Celsius (34.7 degrees Fahrenheit), said Manish Bapna, chief executive officer of the Natural Resources Defense Council. "But we will not achieve that at COP26. There will be no single piece of legislation or no single event that solves the climate crisis."

The solution, he said, lies in a set of meaningful steps and credible commitments that "ultimately get us to the destination."

- - -

The Washington Post’s Brady Dennis and Steven Mufson contributed to this report.