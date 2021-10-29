With approval from federal regulators possible as soon as next week for a COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, certain experts are urging parents on social media to get their kids the shots. Some are even sharing their plans to get their own kids vaccinated as soon as possible.
Syra Madad, senior director of the system-wide special pathogens program at NYC Health + Hospitals and a fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard, said on Twitter she was planning to get her young children vaccinated.
She said it was “1. For their protection. 2. For our collective protection. 3. To go back to engaging in activities we enjoyed as a family.” She also laid out her thoughts in an opinion column the CNN website.
Advertisement
In my latest @CNNOpinion I discuss why I'm planning on vaccinating my young kids against Covid-19, sharing 3 specific reasons:— Dr. Syra Madad (@syramadad) October 29, 2021
1. For their protection.
2. For our collective protection.
3. To go back to engaging in activities we enjoyed as a family. https://t.co/o740T0nKlQ
After the vaccine was approved by an advisory panel of the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, the first step of several leading to a possible final approval next week, Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician and professor at Brown University in Providence, tweeted her own set of reasons why her child would be getting a shot.
➡️ why my kid will be getting his shot:— Megan Ranney MD MPH 🗽 (@meganranney) October 26, 2021
1. Kids are at risk: not as much as adults, but #covid19 was still among top 10 causes of death of American kids this year
2. Kids spread SARS-CoV2
3. These #vaccineswork for kids
4. And these vaccines are safe https://t.co/xw4HqwWvNZ
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, agreed with a tweet by Boston University School of Public Health Professor Jon Levy that pediatricians were getting their own children vaccinated as soon as possible.
Jha said in tweets he was going to get his 9-year-old son vaccinated soon and the benefits “far outweigh any risk.”
Levy had said in his tweet that if pediatricians’ plans to get their own children vaccinated “doesn’t tell you how safe and effective the #COVID19 vaccine is, I don’t know what will.”
Fact check: true— Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) October 28, 2021
Every pediatrician I know getting their own kids vaccinated right away
Group that represents America's pediatricians @AmerAcadPeds says all kids should get the shot
Family physicians also recommend kids get vaccinated
They might be on to something https://t.co/9SeIVQOBs7
Dr. Richard Pan, a pediatrician who is also a California state senator, agreed with Jha, noting that pediatricians had already gotten their teens vaccinated after vaccines for those ages were approved.
Advertisement
Pediatricians, including myself, are eager to get our children the #COVIDvaccine & already got our teens vaccinated. Pediatricians have 7 years of medical & pediatric training & pass numerous tests to care for kids. We want what’s best for our kids; shouldn’t you? #ThisIsOurShot https://t.co/oB5x8JlTj3— Dr. Richard Pan 🇺🇸 (@DrPanMD) October 28, 2021
Joseph Allen, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, also agreed with Jha, saying his 9-year-old son would be getting the shot “on the first day we can. No hesitation.”
My 9 year old will be getting the vaccine on the first day we can. No hesitation. https://t.co/v8bpY37S8u— Joseph Allen (@j_g_allen) October 28, 2021
The messages resonated with a number of other Twitter users, some of them doctors and some not, who said they were also planning to get their children vaccinated as soon as they were authorized.
The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a New York Times opinion piece this week that “for the same reason pediatricians recommend seatbelts and car seats, the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending vaccines for Covid-19. Parents should feel assured that when the vaccines are authorized for children, it means they are considered extremely effective and side effects are rare.”
“While the brutal toll of the pandemic will reverberate for years to come, let’s make the choice to finally put children first,” Dr. Lee Beers said.
A safe & effective #COVID19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 could become available soon. In @NYTimes, @AAPPres Lee Beers, MD, says: "While the brutal toll of the pandemic will reverberate for years to come, let’s make the choice to finally put children first." https://t.co/lmmSHCSdQB— American Academy of Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) October 26, 2021
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.