The Food and Drug Administration’s emergency clearance is for a two-shot regimen administered three weeks apart. The dose, 10 micrograms, is one-third that used for adolescents and adults. In a clinical trial of 5- to 11-year-olds, the vaccine was almost 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The vaccine’s safety was studied in about 3,100 children who received the shot and had no serious side effects, the agency said.

WASHINGTON — Regulators on Friday authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a watershed moment celebrated by parents yearning for a return to normal life but viewed with ambivalence and outright skepticism by others worried about the potential risk of unknown side effects.

Advertisement

‘’Vaccinating younger children against covid-19 will bring us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy,’’ FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. ‘’Our comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the data pertaining to the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness should help assure parents and guardians that this vaccine meets our high standards.’’

The issue of safety was a main focus of regulators and their advisers partly because the vaccine has been linked to rare cases of cardiac side effects in another group — male adolescents and young men. The symptoms of the side effects — myocarditis and pericarditis, which are inflammation of the heart muscle and lining, respectively — tended to be mild and treatable, doctors say.

The FDA authorization is the latest step by the Biden administration to extend the reach of vaccines in hopes of taming a dangerous and vexing virus. The inoculation of adults, which began last December, recently entered a new phase, with booster shots for all three vaccines used in the United States available for many. About 28 million children are in the newly eligible group of 5- to 11-year-olds.

Advertisement

But the process of getting vaccines cleared for younger school-age children has been fraught, with members of the FDA’s outside advisory committee expressing some angst and disagreements during a vociferous public debate this week. In the end, the panel voted 17 to 0, with one abstention, to recommend the vaccine, agreeing with the FDA that the shot’s known and potential benefits outweighed the known and potential risks — the criteria for an emergency authorization.

The discussion about the shot is expected to resume Tuesday when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is scheduled to meet to recommend how to use the vaccine. After CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signs off, probably on the same day, providers, including pediatricians and pharmacists, will be able to begin administering the vaccine.

WASHINGTON POST





Air Force members defy orders to get vaccinated

Up to 12,000 Air Force personnel have rejected orders to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus despite a Pentagon mandate, and officials say it is too late for them to do so by the Tuesday deadline, posing the first major test for military leaders whose August directive has been met with defiance among a segment of the force.

The vast majority of active-duty airmen, more than 96 percent, are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Air Force. But officials have warned that, barring an approved medical or religious exemption, those who defy lawful orders to be fully immunized are subject to punishment, including possible dismissal from the service, or they could be charged in the military justice system.

Advertisement

The challenge now confronting Air Force leaders — how to address potential large-scale dissent in the face of a top health priority that has been deeply politicized — is a bellwether for the dilemma in store across the military’s other services, which have staggered compliance deadlines ranging from the end of November to the middle of next summer and, in some cases, have experienced far greater resistance to President Biden’s mandate.

The Air Force is the third-largest military service, just behind the Navy, with 324,000 active-duty airmen, making even 3 percent of its ranks a substantial number. For comparison, personnel assigned to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, one of the service’s most-populated installations in the United States, numbered slightly more than 10,000 in 2019.

WASHINGTON POST





Iowa noncompliant unemployed OK’d to get benefits

The Iowa state Legislature passed a bill Thursday that allows residents fired for noncompliance with vaccine mandates to receive unemployment benefits, while also broadening religious and medical exemptions from immunization.

The bill was passed with overwhelming support in both chambers, which Republicans control. Governor Kim Reynolds said she plans to sign the legislation into law. In a statement, she also vowed to resist President Biden’s plan to require businesses with a hundred or more workers to ensure vaccination of their employees or regularly test unimmunized staffers.

“No Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine,” Reynolds said, though she added a vaccine is the “best defense” against the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Advertisement

The Iowa legislation lowers the threshold for people to be exempt from coronavirus immunization requirements. It obligates them to submit statements that provide medical or religious reasons for their refusal, but does not require Iowans to back up exemption requests with opinions from health-care professionals or religious leaders.

As fewer and fewer people voluntarily got vaccinated this summer, Biden has aimed to raise the nation’s vaccination rate by imposing mandates. Federal employees, workers at federal contractors, military personnel, and health-care workers at medical centers receiving Medicare or Medicaid money are among those who face mandates.

Some unions, employees and state governments have pushed back against mandates in courts and public statements, charging the obligations don’t provide sufficient room for religious or medical exemptions.

Iowa joins a growing number of states that have expressed defiance against the federal government’s push. Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and South Dakota are among those whose leaders have pledged to contest the Biden administration mandates.

About 57.6 percent of America’s 332 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to The Washington Post coronavirus tracker. States and territories with high vaccination rates tend to correlate with lower case counts, hospitalizations and deaths.

WASHINGTON POST





Cases in Europe on the rise as restrictions are eased

Coronavirus cases may be falling in much of the world but are on the rise again in Europe, where pandemic restrictions have been relaxed and cold weather has moved into some northern and eastern countries.

Advertisement

From Oct. 18 through Sunday, more than half the world’s new confirmed cases were reported in Europe, a World Health Organization report said, and it was the only region that reported an increase in both new infections and coronavirus deaths.

Low vaccination rates in Eastern Europe are partly to blame for the grim numbers.

Although several Western European countries have reported a rise in cases, they have fully immunized the majority of their adult populations and have seen relatively low numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.

The picture is starkly different in the East, where vaccinations are readily available, but many people remain hesitant to get shots, mainly because of widespread mistrust of the authorities.

Europe recently overtook the United States in daily cases per capita, with nearly 29 cases per 100,000 people, compared with about 22 in the United States, according to Our World In Data.

The countries hit hardest now are concentrated in Eastern Europe, and there are serious concerns that another surge could shatter their underfunded and understaffed health care systems.

The Baltic nations — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — are each averaging more than 100 new daily cases per 100,000 people, according to a New York Times database.

NEW YORK TIMES





China cracks down in bid to control Delta variant

With tourists stranded at vacation spots, major cities under lockdown, and whole train-loads of passengers placed in quarantine, Chinese authorities have enlisted vast swaths of the population to track down and smother the country’s third outbreak of the Delta variant this year.

On Friday, the National Health Commission reported 48 symptomatic coronavirus infections from local spread, bringing the number of confirmed cases from the latest outbreak to more than 300 people across 14 provinces.

In many countries, those kinds of numbers would be untroubling or even a cause for celebration. But not in China, which remains steadfastly committed to eliminating the virus while most of the world shifts toward mitigation.

The arrival of the more transmissible Delta variant in China earlier this year only served to strengthen the Chinese Communist Party’s confidence in its ‘’zero covid’' approach and pride in its ability to mobilize the masses to stamp out outbreaks.

WASHINGTON POST