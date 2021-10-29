Kinzinger’s announcement came shortly after the Democratic-led Illinois Legislature redrew his congressional district, forcing him into a race against Republican Representative Darin LaHood.

Kinzinger, who has served in Congress for six terms, was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Along with Representative Liz Cheney, Republican fro Wyoming, he is one of two Republicans sitting on the select committee tasked with investigating the attack.

WASHINGTON — Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican from Illinois, a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump, said Friday that he will not run for reelection in 2022, arguing that there is ‘’little to no desire to bridge our differences’' in Congress.

The planned exits of Kinzinger and Representative Anthony Gonzalez, Republican from Ohio, and Trump’s targeting of Cheney, have underscored the extent to which the former president has become the single most powerful force shaping the Republican Party.

All three voted to impeach Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection in connection with the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

Trump gleefully welcomed the news of Kinzinger’s retirement, declaring in a statement, ‘’2 down, 8 to go!’’

In a video announcing his decision Friday morning, Kinzinger, 43, said that he promised during his first campaign that ‘’if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would. And that time is now.’’

‘’But let me be clear: My passion for this country has only grown,’’ Kinzinger said. ‘’My desire to make a difference is bigger than it’s ever been. My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge. The battlefield must be broader, and the truth needs to reach the American people across the whole country.’’

Kinzinger’s announcement comes after Gonzalez said last month that he would not run again, citing the ‘’toxic dynamics’' inside the Republican Party.

It had been long been expected that Kinzinger’s district in the western Chicago exurbs would be cut or merged when Illinois Democratic state lawmakers redrew the congressional maps.

The state lost a seat in Census reapportionment of congressional districts, and it seemed clear that would come at the expense of a Republican.

The redrawn map, which shifted Kinzinger into a district with LaHood, awaits the signature of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat.

Given his well-known disdain for Trump, Kinzinger would have struggled in a primary against LaHood, who is friendly to the Trump base.

Trump selects seasoned game show producer to head streaming service

Former president Donald Trump’s pick to lead his new streaming service is a veteran producer of game shows, including ‘’Deal or No Deal’' and ‘’America’s Got Talent,’’ and has worked with one of the former president’s biggest lampooners, Alec Baldwin.

Scott St. John will oversee TMTG+, the online video service of Trump Media and Technology Group, which will feature ‘’non-woke’' entertainment programming, news, sports, documentaries, and podcasts. St. John has previously spoken enthusiastically about making shows that are ‘’easily digestible’' to viewers and giving contestants a chance to improve their lives.

The streaming service is one part of the former president’s broader effort to create a media company that will ‘’disrupt big tech’' and capitalize on the millions of followers that he had on Twitter and Facebook before being banned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection. TMTG+ aims to compete with Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, according to a presentation posted on the company’s website.

‘’I couldn’t begin to tell you what experience he has that would lead to the position he’s in,’’ Cory Anotado, founder of BuzzerBlog, a game show industry news website, said of St. John. ‘’It feels very out of nowhere.’’

The website for Trump’s company makes no mention of game shows, which typically steer clear of politics, though it does include a photo of the former president handing a trophy to a sumo wrestler and headlines about the ratings success for his former reality show, ‘’The Apprentice,’’ and the Miss Universe pageant.

In interviews, St. John is often depicted as a casual dresser, sometimes wearing rainbow-colored sneakers or a backward baseball hat or flip-flops. In a 2002 Los Angeles Times article, his office was described as being decorated with 50 plastic baby dolls and a headless mannequin in a hula skirt.

St. John said in a 2008 interview with the radio show ‘’Mantalk’' that he grew up in North Palm Beach, Fla., then went to film school at the University of Southern California. He said he got his start in Hollywood as a personal assistant.

He once told the trade publication TVWeek that he didn’t originally plan to produce game shows. ‘’It’s one of those things where I didn’t really see it as ‘This is what I’m going to do,’’ but this is what I’ve done,’’ he said in a 2008 interview.

He said one of the first shows he worked on was a dating contest called ‘’Studs,’’ where two men go on blind dates with the same three women then answer questions about their dates. The winner is crowned the ‘’Ultimate Stud.’’

In 2010, St. John produced a show on ABC called ‘’Downfall,’’ where players answered trivia questions on top of a skyscraper. If they lose, the money they’ve won flies off the side of the building.

One of his biggest hits was ‘’Deal or No Deal,’’ which was hosted by comedian Howie Mandel. In a 2008 radio interview, St. John described persuading Mandel to host the show by meeting him at a local deli and playing a tabletop version of the game. He has attributed the show’s success to it being easy to follow, dramatic, and because it has female models holding briefcases with money. ‘’Those 26 models don’t hurt, either,’’ he said in a 2007 interview with the Associated Press.

St. John also produced ABC’s 2016 ‘’Match Game,’’ the revival of a show that first appeared in the 1960s in which contestants could win money by matching the answers of celebrities. The new show was hosted by Baldwin, who also skewered Trump with satiric impersonations on ‘’Saturday Night Live’' during his presidency.

Virginia’s race for governor called a toss-up

RICHMOND — Virginia’s race for governor is a toss-up as Tuesday’s election draws near, with 49 percent of likely voters favoring Democrat Terry McAuliffe and 48 percent favoring Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll.

The result is little changed from last month, when a Post-Schar School poll measured the race at 50 percent McAuliffe-47 percent Youngkin — although the Democrat’s 6 percentage-point edge among all registered voters in September has narrowed to 3 points in the new poll, at 47 percent for McAuliffe to 44 percent for Youngkin.

Youngkin is fueled by an 18-point advantage among independent likely voters, up from an 8-point advantage last month — a significant swing in a group that could determine the election’s outcome. While Virginia does not register voters by party, 33 percent of voters in the poll identified themselves as independents. That compares with 34 percent who said they consider themselves Democrats and 27 percent who said they are Republicans.

