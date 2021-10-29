Her announcement comes at a volatile moment in state politics, a day after Cuomo was charged in a sexual misconduct complaint based on the account of one of the women whose claims of sexual harassment were detailed in the attorney general’s report.

She begins the campaign as Governor Kathy Hochul’s most formidable challenger, and her announcement triggers a start to what may be an extraordinarily competitive primary — a contest set to be shaped by issues of ideology, race, and region in a state still battling its way out of the pandemic.

Letitia James, the New York attorney general who oversaw the inquiry into sexual harassment claims against former Governor Andrew Cuomo that ultimately led to his resignation, declared her candidacy for governor Friday, setting up a history-making, high-profile matchup in the Democratic primary.

That development, James said, validated “the findings in our report,” and to her allies it further cemented the case for her leadership. But it has also added fresh fuel to Cuomo’s suggestion that her investigation was politically motivated, a message that may resonate with some of the voters who still view him favorably.

“I’m running for governor of New York because I have the experience, vision, and courage to take on the powerful on behalf of all New Yorkers,” James wrote on Twitter as she released her announcement video Friday.

In the video, a narrator said that James was running “for good-paying jobs, a health care system that puts people ahead of profits, to protect the environment, make housing more affordable and lift up our schools in every neighborhood.” The video did not mention Cuomo by name.

James, a veteran Brooklyn politician and the first woman of color to be elected to statewide office in New York, is seeking to become the first Black female governor in the country; Hochul, who is white, is the state’s first female chief executive and the first governor in more than a century to have deep roots in western New York.

The race may have even broader implications as a key barometer of the direction of the Democratic Party in the Biden era. Hochul, of the Buffalo area, was once known as a more conservative Democrat, but she has increasingly moved leftward.

James, by turn, has plenty of connections to the relatively moderate Democratic establishment but also has long-standing ties to the left-wing Working Families Party. It is not yet clear what issues she will use to differentiate herself politically from Hochul, but there is plainly the potential for vigorous clashes over how best to move the state and party forward.

James enters the race with a record that has drawn acclaim from many liberals in the state. As attorney general, she made headlines for suing the National Rifle Association, investigating former president Donald Trump and presiding over the Cuomo inquiry, which was conducted by outside lawyers.

James’ allies believe that she could assemble a powerful coalition that includes Black voters of varying ideological views, a broad swath of left-leaning voters who welcomed her probes of Cuomo, national donors interested in her history-making potential, and a base in the most vote-rich part of the state.

She has deep connections to some labor leaders, too; John Samuelsen, international president of the Transport Workers Union, declared minutes after James’ announcement that she “will be a governor that working New Yorkers can trust.”

In recent weeks, James has moved to build out her political and fund-raising teams, and she begins the contest with significant New York City connections after serving on the City Council and as public advocate.

She has also spent time traveling across New York — in her official capacity and for purely political outings — and she and her team have sounded out donors, labor leaders, and elected officials as she moved toward a bid. Her team has begun seeking commitments for early endorsements that could help her build momentum quickly.

But Hochul begins the race with her own significant advantages. She has been racing to cement an overwhelming fund-raising edge; receptive donors are one of the many benefits of incumbency.

She is likely to perform strongly upstate, and she has spent years building relationships on Long Island. Since becoming governor, she has maintained a breakneck public schedule heavily concentrated in the five New York City boroughs, working to shore up her downstate strength and tapping a lieutenant governor, Brian A. Benjamin, who hails from Harlem.

And she has already locked down significant institutional support from groups including the Democratic Governors Association and Emily’s List, the fund-raising powerhouse that backs female candidates who support abortion rights. She has been endorsed by county chairs across the state, the state Democratic chair, and the president of the NAACP New York State Conference.

Many New Yorkers approve of the way she has handled the transition from a decade of Cuomo’s iron-fisted reign and appear inclined to give her more time to acclimate to the job — while some Democrats would prefer James to stay as attorney general to see through existing cases, including one involving Trump and his business dealings.

