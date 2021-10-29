A Texas Republican lawmaker is drawing complaints of censorship after launching an investigation into the state’s public school libraries, specifically over whether they carry any of about 850 books dealing with race or sexuality — a list that includes works by prominent writers of color — or any other material that could make students feel “discomfort,” “guilt,” or “anguish.”

Representative Matt Krause, who is challenging Ken Paxton in the upcoming primary for Texas attorney general, sent the letter to the Texas Education Agency and some superintendents earlier this week, as part of his role as chair of the House Committee on General Investigating, the Texas Tribune reported.

Krause’s list almost immediately spurred backlash among school districts, educators, and even the authors whose work he targeted. One Texas education leader labeled the investigation as a “witch hunt” and others called for people to use the list as a “syllabus” for learning about race and sexuality.

The letter requests that the districts share if they have any of the books on the 16-page list he provided, how many copies they own and where they are located, and the amount of money spent on obtaining them. Titles on the list include such notable works as “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi and “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

He also asked that superintendents “identify any other books or content” that “address or contain” topics including human sexuality, sexually transmitted diseases, or “material that might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex or convey that a student, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”

In the letter, Krause pointed to several school districts in Texas that have removed books from libraries and classrooms “after receiving objections from students, parents, and taxpayers.” Krause did not specify which districts the committee would be looking into but said schools officials had until Nov. 12 to respond.

Krause could not immediately be reached for comment. He did not offer an explanation as to how the books were chosen in the letter nor what would happen to districts that do have the titles in their possession.

Representative Victoria Neave, who is vice chair of the state’s House Committee on General Investigating, denounced the investigation in a statement on Wednesday. The Democrat previously told the Texas Tribune she had no idea Krause was launching the investigation.

“Republicans are committed to whitewashing our history in an era when communities of color fueled explosive population growth in our diverse state,” Neave said. “Now more than ever, educators should be empowered to offer students literature and resources to inspire them with the knowledge that they are not alone.”

Michele Norris, whose book, “The Grace of Silence: A Family Memoir,” is among the titles on Krause’s list, on Thursday denounced the effort and similar ones undertaken by other politicians “railing against this thing they (mistakenly) call [critical race theory].”

“People need to stop giving oxygen to the lie that teaching America’s history in full is an exercise in making white people or white children feel bad about themselves,” Norris tweeted. “Perhaps this 16-page list of targeted books will become a kind of syllabus for knowledge, understanding and exploration of histories, viewpoints and lives across a broad spectrum.”

Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina called the investigation a “witch hunt” and said the demands in the letter are a “disturbing and political overreach into the classroom.”

“This is an obvious attack on diversity and an attempt to score political points at the expense of our children’s education,” Molina said in a statement on Tuesday. “What will Rep. Krause propose next? Burning books he and a handful of parents find objectionable?”

The investigation comes on the heels of the state’s H.B. 3979 — or so-called “critical race theory law” — going into effect in September. Designed to place limits on how race-related subjects are allowed to be taught in public schools, the law states that no teacher can require or make part of a course a number of concepts related to both race and sex, such as the notion that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another” or that an individual “is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive” as a result of their “race or sex.”

The move by Krause is symbolic of a larger trend occurring nationwide, with conservative state lawmakers seeking to ban the teaching of nearly any topic related to race under the guise of it being “critical race theory” — an academic concept that seeks to understand how racism has shaped public policy that is primarily taught at the university level or in law schools.

Texas is not the only state where discussions over books related to race have inflamed debates in communities, local school boards, and politics. More recently, a former Tennessee high school teacher lost his appeal after he was fired for teaching a Ta-Nehisi Coates essay and a poem about white privilege, and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones — who conceived of “The 1619 Project” — was uninvited from speaking at a Concord private school.

And on the national stage, Toni Morrison’s “Beloved” has emerged as an issue and campaign prop between the two candidates — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin — in the Virginia governor’s race, which has become far tighter than Democrats anticipated.

Youngkin released an ad on Monday featuring a mother who worked with lawmakers eight years ago to pass “legislation requiring schools to notify parents when sexually explicit reading material was assigned” after she said her son had nightmares in high school after reading “Beloved,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning Civil War-era story about slavery and survival. At the time, McAuliffe was governor and rejected the bill. He is currently running to win his old job back and has denounced Youngkin’s campaign tactics as racist.

The Texas Tribune reported that several districts have received the letter and are currently trying to determine what it means and what the next steps are. As Krause specified in his letter, incidents over race-related books already have occurred in districts statewide — including when a fourth-grade teacher was reprimanded for having an anti-racist book in her classroom.

