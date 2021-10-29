And you can catch occasional glimpses of the courage that has made her the favorite candidate of education reformers. “I do support charter schools,” she said. “And I think this time of shaming Black and brown families for the choices that they make for their children needs to end. This is a narrative that continues to be pushed by white progressives who are against charter schools.”

After all, Tamer has the background: The District 6 candidate served as a School Committee member under Mayor Tom Menino, and, in an interview with the Globe editorial board, noted she knows the Boston Public Schools “like the back of my hand.”

City Council candidate Mary Tamer could have been what Boston needs: a strong voice for education reform to fill the void left when Andrea Campbell leaves the council, where the former mayoral candidate had often been the lone and loud voice on the topic.

Tamer’s campaign was thoroughly sidetracked, though, with an ill-advised, inflammatory mailer targeting her opponent, Kendra Hicks. And on education, what should be her wheelhouse, she’s played it too safe publicly, especially around the exam schools.

Advertisement

Tamer vs. Hicks offers a view into how hard it’s become to be a Boston politician who publicly supports unpopular but needed education reform policies and provides a counternarrative to the teachers union when talking about overhauling the public schools. Avoiding such conflict has become the safe ground for many candidates.

Instead, coverage of the race has been dominated by Tamer’s fearmongering flier and Hicks’s history of challenges as a renter. It’s perplexing that the Tamer campaign went negative, because Tamer could be making an impact if she had prioritized her education views. She does know the district from a granular, operational perspective. Instead, in almost every forum and interview, the education issue that jumps out is whether Boston should have an elected School Committee, which will appear on Tuesday’s ballot as a nonbinding referendum question. Tamer favors a hybrid committee where some members with educational expertise are appointed and some are elected, while Hicks supports an elected school board.

Advertisement

In the race to replace Campbell in District 4, one candidate promises to follow some of her stances when it comes to BPS. First-time candidate Brian Worrell told the Globe editorial board he’d favor, among other things, an extended school day, a position that struck me as refreshing and surprising.

Here’s why I was shocked to hear Worrell’s views: The school reform discourse considered tolerable in Boston (an example of the so-called Overton window of “political possibility”) has shifted so much that it’s become unacceptable for politicians to openly discuss education topics perceived as hot-button in certain city quarters, such as pushing the city to negotiate a longer school day in the teachers’ contract or abolishing highly selective schools like Boston Latin in the name of equity.

I’m not alone in feeling frustrated that the Hicks vs. Tamer neighborhood race has turned so negative — particularly because of Tamer’s potential to become a much-needed elected official who could push City Hall for urgent but politically unpopular BPS reform, as Campbell did.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.