I mainly bombed around New Hampshire, on well-tended state roads where, thank heavens, traffic enforcement seemed to be taking several days off. I know how to drive a stick shift, but I don’t believe I’ve ever thrown a car into sixth gear before.

Earlier this month, my son asked me to baby-sit his car, a 2010 BMW 335i . “Germ” enthusiasts — the Mercedes-Audi-BMW gearheads — have hailed the 335i as a “cult” car . In just a few days, I became a Kool-Aid-stained votary.

Wow! I was driving 90-plus on Route 11 from Laconia to Alton, downshifting to 75 miles per hour on the hills. I realized that the last three novels I read — S.A. Cosby’s “Blacktop Wasteland,” Chris Offutt’s “Country Dark,” and “The Big Rock Candy Mountain,” by Wallace Stegner — all featured A-list wheelmen fleeing from the law. Maybe I was Walter Mitty, channeling Cosby’s “Bug” Montage, “the best getaway driver east of the Mississippi.”

The 11-year old Beamer gave old age a good name. I loved life in the (too) fast lane, but I couldn’t help thinking: This must be an old-fashioned experience, like writing a check, or obeying a congressional subpoena. Nobody drives like this anymore.

Well, yes. “Cars are getting less analog by the year,” explained Car and Driver senior editor (and former Improper Bostonian lifestyle columnist) Ezra Dyer. “It’s a gradual thing, but it removes your connection to the mechanical aspects of this multiton machine with layers of electronic buffers.”

Case in point: Dyer was teaching his niece how to drive a stick-shift Ford Bronco when the novice driver stalled the car. She looked at the steering column, unsure how to proceed. “I realized that she had never turned a key in an ignition,” Dyer said. New cars start with electronic fobs, or with dashboard buttons.

Equipped with a seat sensor that knows you are behind the wheel — your smartphone can identify you as the owner — the Tesla Model 3 starts up when you push a stalk on the steering column.

Talk about analog: Autoblog’s 2010 review of the 335i notes that “BMW has stuck with its standard two dials. There’s a speedometer, a tachometer, and not much else.” Old school! (A recent Car and Driver review of a 2020 BMW reports that “there are so many settings that even the settings have settings.”) My son’s 335i had no USB port, no Bluetooth, no hands-free phone, no spacecraft-level instrument panel engineered to confuse us “olds.”

The radio works fine, and if you’re hard up for entertainment, you’re definitely driving too slow.

The world is moving in a different direction. Chevrolet announced last year that for the first time in its history, it wouldn’t produce a stick-shift Corvette, calling the manufacture of standard transmissions “a dying business.” Ferrari and Audi no longer sell stick shift cars in the United States.

Cars are entering “drive-by-wire” territory, where electronics take the place of mechanical systems. There is no real need for a steering wheel in some modern cars — you could steer with a tiny joystick controller — but most drivers won’t surrender the familiar ergonomics of wheel-twisting and brake-stomping. Airbus introduced the “fly-by-wire” revolution into the airplane cockpit a generation ago and encountered plenty of pushback from pilots who missed the “real feel” of flying.

Dyer told me that the BMW M3, the figurative grandchild of the 335i, still comes with a standard transmission: “They are keeping the flame alive.” I’m afraid I don’t have the $70,000+ to relive my speed-merchant days.

Yes, that’s me, back in the right-hand lane, puttering along at the speed limit in my 2015 Mazda 3.

Sigh.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.