If these origins do not reflect the existential human condition, nothing does. Banishing its celebration in the Melrose elementary schools represents a misguided subversion of holiday meanings and practices.

Re “Melrose schools not celebrating Halloween in class this year” (Metro, Oct. 26): A quick Google search indicates that Halloween is celebrated in as many as 24 countries across four continents throughout the world. The observance evolved from ancient rituals marking the transition to winter, of transformation, of the relationship between the living and the dead.

Doing away with celebrations in elementary school is misguided

Alan Marks

Acton





Superintendent is focusing on what matters more

As a retired public high school teacher, I often dealt with trying to support schoolwide celebrations while continuing to implement my educational program.

At first, I questioned the Melrose superintendent’s decision to deprive elementary school pupils of costumes, decorations, and candy. She claimed that celebration of this day is not consistent with the district’s policy of “equity and inclusion.”

However, once I realized that Melrose did not oppose Halloween events in the community as long as they took place outside the hours of the school day, I viewed the superintendent’s decision differently.

I often emphasized to my students that Halloween is neither a federal, state, or religious holiday, and when Oct. 31 falls on a weekday, classes are held as usual. I continued to provide regular instruction on that day. Scheduled tests and quizzes and homework assignments were not canceled or postponed because of Halloween.

Massachusetts has established specific standards and frameworks for its public schools, and students must meet stringent MCAS requirements in order to graduate from high school. Since the COVID-19 pandemic made remote instruction a reality last year, educators need to help students make up for these learning gaps. The concept of “time on learning” during the school day is more important now than ever before.

Dan Kraft

Boston





So much for good ol’ childhood fun

The Melrose elementary schools are to be congratulated for their plan to abolish Halloween celebrations in favor of so-called fall-themed activities that support the “mission of equity and inclusion for all students.”

We all know how children have felt unsafe and unhappy for generations when donning scary costumes. Deep down, we know they really wanted to focus on “community building.”

Here are more suggestions for ensuring that the little tykes feel “safe” and “included”:

▪ A dress code mandating that every student wear exactly the same outfit at all times.

▪ A rule that students must bring the same sandwich for lunch every day. The school would publish the schedule each week (for example, ham on Monday, peanut butter on Tuesday, and so on).

▪ An athletic policy stating that every game played on school grounds must end in a tie to avoid having winners and losers and feelings of rejection.

Now, kids, let’s forget scary costumes and start planning those fall activities and crafts. Equity and inclusion is more fun than anything, huh?

Jack McDonough

Tewksbury