The 1991 No-Name Storm became a “where were you when” moment, like the Bill Buckner ground ball in Game 6 against the Mets. We were having a Halloween party in our Salem apartment and would’ve barely noticed the sluicing rainwater running down Boardman Street toward Collins Cove except for one thing: Two of our close friends, Brad Anderson and Alexandra de Steiguer, were out in the storm, having set sail from Buzzards Bay two days earlier.

There are few remembrance stories of the “Perfect Storm” this season even though it’s the 30th anniversary year and another, eerily powerful nor’easter stirred the Atlantic on the same week and in the same place.

They were part of a professional crew on board a 100-year-old tall ship, the 114-foot Ernestina, a teaching vessel carrying 24 first-time student sailors on a six-month voyage. The Ernestina was en route to the Cape Verde Islands and, unlike the other sea dramas associated with the Perfect Storm, this story is little known.

When the storm began to intensify, the Ernestina was a few hundred miles out to sea. Its trans-Atlantic cruise was a collaborative venture run by the Commonwealth, owner of the ship, and a federal jobs-training group out of New Bedford, a historic port where unemployment was a pressing problem. The cruise would be used to teach sailing skills and help build confidence for area teens, some of whom had troubled school and job history. The requirements of shipboard discipline, accountability, hard work, and collaboration could change lives. The state hoped the program might be transformative and perhaps even produce a few sailors who would crew future state-run voyages.

Of course, nobody could have predicted the freakish severity of the storm. The Ernestina was off Cape Hatteras, N.C., running from Hurricane Grace, when it got word that another storm was coming, potentially causing towering seas and sustained high winds.

Several students wanted to be off the ship immediately, which was impossible. The ship’s captain, Gregg Swanzey, our friends, and other crew members were experienced with student crews on several previous Atlantic voyages. They attempted to calm fears. Instead, tension spread. On Day 5, the Ernestina’s engines stopped working when the massive swells flooded the exhausts. Over the marine radio, they could hear the transmissions of ongoing Coast Guard rescues.

At roughly the same time we were welcoming costumed guests, our friends were “securing the deck” in violent storm-force winds. The young engineer was below deck for days to get the engine reassembled to work again. For a time, the Ernestina was without sail or engine power. The radar, LORAN navigation, and weather fax were all broken. Through good luck and adept choices, the ship skirted around the worst of the chaos. “We had a real good crew,” remembered Swanzey decades ago. “The choices we made turned out to be the right choices.”

Amid the well-known tragic events of the Perfect Storm — 13 dead, dozens of ships lost — blue water survival of the Ernestina was remarkable. They endured physical injuries, fevers, and contamination of their fresh water supply. By Day 7, the ship was out of the storm.

The state aborted the cruise, directing the ship to a Caribbean port where a third of the students were flown home. The rest departed at the next port in Antigua.

The 10-person crew stayed with the ship as the state claimed to have no funds to bring the Ernestina back to Massachusetts.

“Marooned in Miami” was the Boston Globe headline when a reporter learned of the uncertain fate of the Perfect Storm crew and told the story of the state’s inability to take care of it. Wages had been withheld from crew for months.

The program hadn’t been sufficiently organized or funded from the start. The staff had to prioritize making safety fixes to the schooner prior to the cruise. But they were not given enough time to train the student sailors, having instead to rely on getting it done largely after they were underway. Then the storm hit.

Some students thrived but others were not ready emotionally for any of it. It is hard to imagine a worse nightmare than being a kid on an old wooden ship groaning through darkness beneath a raging storm.

A larger lesson, however, has yet to be resolved. It is how the state failed to recognize the deeds of a crew that saved 24 students and kept afloat a National Historic Landmark vessel that once brought immigrants from the Azores and explorers to the Arctic.

On this 30th year anniversary, and with another nor’easter having raked our shores this week, Governor Charlie Baker should right a wrong and belatedly award special commendation to the 10-person crew of the Ernestina. In a few weeks, the newly retrofitted schooner, with $10 million worth of improvements, will sail for the first time in years, leaving her boatyard in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, for its new teaching home at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. Baker should inaugurate its new life — she is now called the Ernestina-Morrissey — by amply crediting a chapter in its old one.

Our gathering of friends at a long-ago Halloween party should not be the only people to know some of the names of the individuals who battled the No-Name Storm and got the Ernestina and her crew home.

Todd Balf is author of several books, the latest of which is the memoir “Complications.”