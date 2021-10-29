In his Oct. 20 Opinion column “It isn’t tax cuts that are driving federal deficits,” it would seem that Jeff Jacoby is either naive or disingenuous. The problem with our tax code is that it allows billionaires and corporations to shelter or hide their income. What they do declare is so great that even though it is often taxed at a much lower rate than what the average middle-income wage earner pays, it looks as if they are paying more than their fair share.

If their true income were taxed at the rates most of us pay, federal revenues would be much greater, allowing more investment in America’s future.