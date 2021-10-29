A first-time candidate for office, Hicks placed first in the preliminary election in September, earning 49.97 percent of the vote. And on Tuesday, District 6 voters will decide whether to send her to serve them in the City Council. Before they do, they should consider her work with young people across the city, because it might just be the kind of experience the City Council needs. Hicks knows her neighbors, she deeply understands their struggles, and she has ambitious strategies to address them.

Since she was a kid growing up in Jamaica Plain, Kendra Hicks has been looking for ways to help her community. While in high school, she cofounded a youth violence prevention program called Beantown Society, and by the time she was 19, she was working with the StreetSafe Boston Initiative. These experiences, coupled with her work in the local arts community since she was 13, helped her chart a path in activism and community organizing, and eventually led her to run to represent District 6 in the Boston City Council.

Take, for example, her ideas for police reform. Hicks wittily calls reducing the oversized police budget a matter of fiscal responsibility, and she’s correct: It’s the second-largest line item in the city budget, and as some residents have made clear time and again, it’s best defined as money not well spent. Many residents have raised concerns about being overpoliced; officers tend to target Black residents, who account for 70 percent of traffic stops despite making up just about a fifth of the city’s residents; and the department is plagued with corruption and a toxic culture.

Hicks believes that the police are tasked with doing too much, causing the city to spend money on law enforcement that it could be using elsewhere, like the youth development programs she was involved with as a teen.

“We expect police officers to be everything to everyone. That’s not only unsustainable as we see with our ballooning police overtime budget, it’s actually not good. It doesn’t build stronger communities. It doesn’t build safe communities,” Hicks told the Globe editorial board in an interview. “What the data show us … is that when you invest in more youth programming, when you invest in youth development, that you actually see a really steep decrease in violence and increased safety in the community.”

To her credit, Mary Tamer, Hicks’s opponent, agrees that police officers are expected to provide services they often aren’t adequately trained to deliver, like dealing with issues relating to mental health. But she hasn’t gone so far as to say the police budget ought to be reduced, saying she’s hesitant to make any cuts before fully investigating policing costs. And though she highlighted policing as a “stark difference” between her and Hicks, she hasn’t provided an alternative plan: The word “police” is nowhere to be found on Tamer’s website. Hicks, on the other hand, has been far more detailed about her plans to help reform police.

Beyond policing, Hicks has big plans for the future of Boston, from building more affordable housing to creating a more vibrant arts scene. Her ideas are rooted in her own experiences and what she has learned from the people she has been serving since she was a kid. And that is what Boston needs.

Abdallah Fayyad can be reached at abdallah.fayyad@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @abdallah_fayyad.