A front-page article on Oct. 27 describes how one of the biggest challenges facing Boston’s next mayor may be trying to avoid state control of our city’s schools (“Next mayor’s challenge: Keeping control of schools,” Page A1, Oct. 27). Both mayoral candidates call for good schools in every neighborhood but fail to spell out exactly how to turn the system’s many failing schools into good ones.

There is a busload of great ideas out there, but they don’t all work in all schools. The most promising ideas will come from the teachers and administrators within each school and from the community they serve, not from the state Department of Education.