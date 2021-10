Mayor: Michelle Wu

City Council, at-large: Julia Mejia, David Halbert, and Ruthzee Louijeune

District 4: Brian Worrell

Greater Boston

Newton: Ruthanne Fuller

Lawrence: Kendrys Vasquez

Somerville: Katjana Ballantyne

Lynn: Jared Nicholson

