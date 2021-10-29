The Bears ruled outside linebacker Khalil Mack as out for Sunday’s game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. A foot injury has plagued Mack since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it. Mack has a team-high six sacks, but went without one and had just one tackle in last week’s 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He had sacks in five straight previous games. Coach Matt Nagy said no decision has been made on putting Mack on injured reserve, which leaves open the possibility he could play Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh . . . San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season. Kinlaw hurt his knee in December in Dallas and missed the final two games of the season. He underwent surgery in the offseason but never completely healed. He was slowed by the injury in training camp and managed to play four games before being sidelined again. Now he’s out until next season after general manager John Lynch, doctors and Kinlaw decided on another operation. The Niners did get some good news on the injury front with rookie quarterback Trey Lance back from a knee injury that sidelined him last week
Mayfield gets green light
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Steelers, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season. Mayfield, who has a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, practiced for the third straight day on Friday. He has been fitted with a new stabilizing harness to help prevent his shoulder from popping out. The Browns also will have star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) back this week . . . Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Colts. Lewan said Friday that he was knocked out before being carted off the field during a win over Buffalo on Oct. 18. He said he was told he was snoring and couldn’t move briefly when he woke up. “I’m super lucky it was just what it was,” Lewan said. “It was a really surreal experience. Definitely not one I enjoyed.” Tennessee (5-2) won’t have seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who will miss his third game with a hamstring injury. Jones started last week and caught two passes for 38 yards before leaving the Titans’ win over the Chiefs. The Titans also will be without fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) . . . Wide receiver Corey Davis, the Jets’ leading receiver with 24 receptions, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals because of a hip injury suffered in practice Thursday.
NHL
Maple Leafs lock up Rielly
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Morgan Rielly to an eight-year, $60 million contract extension, with an average annual value of $7.5 million. The 27-year-old Rielly is the longest-serving current Maple Leaf after being drafted fifth overall in 2012 . . . New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes will be sidelined at least another five weeks with a dislocated left shoulder. Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was hurt on Oct. 19 against Seattle in the Devils’ second game of the season. He was ridden hard into the boards by Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.
Advertisement
MISCELLANY
Bulls’ Williams sidelined by wrist
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist Thursday night in a 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks. The 20-year-old Williams needs surgery to repair torn ligaments, the team announced. Williams was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games during his rookie season. Injuries are starting to become an issue for the Bulls. Coby White, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft, remains sidelined following offseason shoulder surgery. Zach LaVine scored 25 points against the Knicks despite playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb . . . Billionaire Todd Boehly, part-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dodgers, is in talks to buy the Washington Spirit, a National Women’s Soccer League team mired in a power struggle and recovering from an abuse scandal, according to three people familiar with the matter. Boehly has made a “credible offer” to purchase the team from Steve Baldwin, the Spirit’s controlling owner since 2019, one person said. The offer is a sign of serious interest in the team and in the NWSL, which has seen growth in recent years but is in the midst of a season of turmoil over widespread abuse allegations . . . Taylor Pendrith ran off five straight birdies at the turn in a round of 10-under 61 in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend. Pendrith was stuck on the wrong side of the draw for an opening round in rain squalls and 35-mile-per-hour gusts that allowed only six players from Thursday morning to break par.
Advertisement