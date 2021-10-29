The Bears ruled outside linebacker Khalil Mack as out for Sunday’s game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. A foot injury has plagued Mack since early in the season and the Bears will rest him in hopes of healing it. Mack has a team-high six sacks, but went without one and had just one tackle in last week’s 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He had sacks in five straight previous games. Coach Matt Nagy said no decision has been made on putting Mack on injured reserve, which leaves open the possibility he could play Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh . . . San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw underwent season-ending knee surgery after being hampered by the injury since late season. Kinlaw hurt his knee in December in Dallas and missed the final two games of the season. He underwent surgery in the offseason but never completely healed. He was slowed by the injury in training camp and managed to play four games before being sidelined again. Now he’s out until next season after general manager John Lynch, doctors and Kinlaw decided on another operation. The Niners did get some good news on the injury front with rookie quarterback Trey Lance back from a knee injury that sidelined him last week

Mayfield gets green light

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Steelers, returning after missing one game because of an injured left shoulder that will require management for the rest of this season. Mayfield, who has a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, practiced for the third straight day on Friday. He has been fitted with a new stabilizing harness to help prevent his shoulder from popping out. The Browns also will have star running back Nick Chubb (calf) and starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) back this week . . . Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Colts. Lewan said Friday that he was knocked out before being carted off the field during a win over Buffalo on Oct. 18. He said he was told he was snoring and couldn’t move briefly when he woke up. “I’m super lucky it was just what it was,” Lewan said. “It was a really surreal experience. Definitely not one I enjoyed.” Tennessee (5-2) won’t have seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who will miss his third game with a hamstring injury. Jones started last week and caught two passes for 38 yards before leaving the Titans’ win over the Chiefs. The Titans also will be without fullback Khari Blasingame (knee) . . . Wide receiver Corey Davis, the Jets’ leading receiver with 24 receptions, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals because of a hip injury suffered in practice Thursday.