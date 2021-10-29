After a stagnant first half offensively, the Warriors busted out in a big way in the fourth quarter on the back of their do-it-all junior back — surging to a 20-13 Merrimack Valley Conference victory over 17th-ranked Tewksbury (6-2) Friday night.

ANDOVER — If the Andover football team was going to extend its season, it was going to need a big play.

Andover (5-3), which entered the night ranked 13th in the Globe’s Division 1 Power Rankings, locked up a spot in the 16-team field with the victory.

Beal got the rally started on the first play of the fourth, hauling in a 64-yard reception to set up Scott Brown’s 4-yard keeper for a 14-13 lead

The Warrior defense then halted a 14-play Tewksbury drive with a fourth-down stop at their own 23. Two plays later, Beal broke off a 70-yard touchdown run to put Andover up a touchdown with 2:20 remaining.

“Lincoln Beal is not just the best running back in the state, he’s the best football player,” Andover coach E.J. Perry said. “He’s done everything, when we needed a big play he was there.”

Tewksbury (6-2) stormed down the field to the Andover 6. At that point, Andover felt there was no time left on the clock. But a last-second pass into the end zone was broken up, and the hosts had the win.

Beal (nine catches, 143 yards) hauled in a 15-yard touchdown in the first quarter and churned out 102 yards on 11 carries.

“Feels great,” Beal said. “One of coaches said before the fourth ‘we are winning this game,’ and everyone showed up.”

Tewksbury, despite running 19 offensive snaps to 38 for for Andover, took a 13-7 lead into the break after Danny Fleming put the visitors up with a 1-yard plunge. He also threw a touchdown to Hunter Johnson, a back door screen that the sophomore broke for 68 yards.

But for the second week in a row, the Andover defense pitched a second-half shutout to ensure the Warriors play more meaningful football this season.

“I guess now people should start giving a little bit more respect on defense,” said Brown, who celebrated his 17th birthday Friday. “That was a good football team in Tewksbury and we kept them off the board in the second half, an incredible performance.”