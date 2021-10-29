“We switched it up a little bit, but it’s still the guys you rely on to finish plays,” Cassidy said. “Right now it’s not going in for a couple guys. You have other guys like Pasta, who’s had a few odd-man rushes now where nothing’s happening. He needs to bear down on those, very simply, if we expect to win close games when we’re not scoring. If we’re scoring lots, it doesn’t happen, that’s fine.

▪ Bruce Cassidy changed his power-play defensemen in Thursday’s loss at Carolina, Matt Grzlecyk on the No. 1 unit for Charlie McAvoy. But he’s looking further up the formation — at Taylor Hall, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and especially David Pastrnak.

“Lately, a couple two-on-ones where he’s got to understand he’s a goal-scorer in this league, a proven goal-scorer. That’s the mentality we need from him a little bit more.”

Hall wants the same thing for the whole unit.

“You guys probably hear this every time you ask about the power play: just more of a shot mentality, and getting pucks back from there,” he said. “You see guys open, you want to make that extra little play. This time of year, you just want to get some momentum, some confidence on there. The best way to do that is to get pucks back after shots and play that way.”

They’ve looked at analytics, including puck recoveries, shot locations, execution, entries, and faceoffs on the power play (0 for 7 the last two games). More video study is ahead. Wholesale changes are not expected for Saturday’s game against the Panthers, but if this continues …

“I think we’ve been OK, we just haven’t got the end result,” Cassidy said. “I still think we’re turning down some shots at the right elbow from Pasta. The plays into the bumper to Bergy, the shot tips, that we typically make, we’re not as clean.”

▪ Where are the Bruins coming out of this two-game set?

“We’re upset, obviously,” netminder Jeremy Swayman said. “Not the results we wanted. That’s going to be some fire for us going forward. I know this is a team that has great leadership. We take the positives out of these tough games. We’re going to move forward.”

It’s still TBD whether the Bruins will run it back with Swayman Saturday or turn to Linus Ullmark. Meanwhile, the two netminders they just faced, Carolina’s Frederik Andersen and Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky, rank 1-2 in save percentage (.956 and .946). Neither has lost a game. Ullmark is at .920, Swayman at .893.

▪ Continuing to see a confident Jake DeBrusk, who used his speed on an outside rush against Carolina’s Tony DeAngelo in the first period but shot wide. DeBrusk led all players in that game with five shots (eight attempts).

▪ The Bruins’ only goal from a defenseman in the first six games: a seeing-eye shot from Derek Forbort. Another stat that needs improvement: At five on five, Charlie McAvoy has put only seven of his 14 attempts on net.

▪ The Bruins’ lack of puck luck is apparent (ask Swayman), but they’re not creating stress and bad bounces at the other end by firing away.

“When you put the puck towards the net hard, goals like that are going to happen over time,” Cassidy said. “There is a mentality here about shooting the puck hard at the net that we’ve lacked here for a while. We’ve got to get into that habit that we’ve got to put it there hard.

“If it takes 50 shots to get one, then you get 50 shots, whatever. At the end of the day, it’s a small sample size … but something we’ve got to cure.”

▪ It was a chippy game against Carolina, whose 2019 and 2020 seasons ended at the hands of the Bruins in the playoffs. Carolina won one game in those series, in ‘20.

“With the history and bitter feelings they’ve given us a few times now, it’s still a regular-season game but it’s always nice to win this one,” Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said.

“It’s nice to at least go toe-to-toe with them in some respects,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Again, it’s not — they’ve moved on from it probably already and we’ll move on from it tomorrow, but it means a little something.”

▪ No love lost in Raleigh for Erik Haula, who heard a smattering of boos when he touched the puck. The former Hurricanes forward, returning last year with Nashville for a playoff series, battled with young Carolina winger Martin Necas in that series.

Early in Thursday’s game, Haula and Necas wrestled after the whistle, Necas at one point grabbing Haula by the throat. Haula was on the ice for two Carolina goals.

▪ More chippiness: Pastrnak offered to drop the gloves with fellow superstar Sebastian Aho after the latter knocked off his helmet. Aho wasn’t having it. Would have been a memorable one.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.