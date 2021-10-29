fb-pixel Skip to main content

Sam Buckley, Somerville — The breakout sophomore paced the pack to win the Greater Boston League individual title Thursday, completing the 2.85-mile championship race at Macdonald Park in Medford in a time of 15:03.

Anna Casey, Medford The Mustangs junior prevailed in the Greater Boston League championship meet Thursday with a 2.85-mile time of 17:18.

Ryan Connolly, North Andover The junior took the win at the Dick Atkinson Invitational at Stanley Park in Westfield last Saturday, finishing the 5K course in 16:07.8

Ella Dunbury, West Bridgewater Dunbury was the top EMass runner at last Saturday’s Dick Atkinson Invitational, finishing eighth (20:04.12 5K).

Chris Gould, Cambridge — The senior Globe All-Star won the Dual County League individual title Thursday, covering the 5K course at Franklin Park in 16:24.9.

Elizabeth Latham, Acton-Boxborough With a 19:25.6 5K time, the sophomore took first place at the Dual County League championship meet Thursday.

Oliver Glass can be reached at oliver.glass@globe.com.

