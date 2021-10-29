Sam Buckley, Somerville — The breakout sophomore paced the pack to win the Greater Boston League individual title Thursday, completing the 2.85-mile championship race at Macdonald Park in Medford in a time of 15:03.

Anna Casey, Medford — The Mustangs junior prevailed in the Greater Boston League championship meet Thursday with a 2.85-mile time of 17:18.

Ryan Connolly, North Andover — The junior took the win at the Dick Atkinson Invitational at Stanley Park in Westfield last Saturday, finishing the 5K course in 16:07.8