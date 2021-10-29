The visiting Panthers (7-0, 4-0), who are headed for the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 statewide tournament, can win the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title with a victory over King Philip on Thanksgiving morning.

MILFORD — In a classic regular-season finale between a pair of prolific offensive attacks that turned into a defensive battle, seventh-ranked Franklin ground out a 13-3 Hockomock win riding a 35-carry, 200-yard performance from Mack Gulla over No. 15 Milford Friday night.

“There was a lot of feeling out during the game, said Franklin coach Eian Bain. “Two great defenses tonight. I think we’ve both done well against all of our opponents and thought that might be the case.”

Advertisement

The teams combined for nine possessions in the first half but still only scored 3 points each. Franklin got on the board first with a 19-yard field goal from Garrett Portesi 10 seconds into the second quarter. The Scarlet Hawks answered on the next drive with a 28-yard boot from Nick Araujo with 7:21 to go in the half.

The Panthers received a huge 73-yard catch-and-run on the first snap of the third quarter from Grayson Hunter, setting up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jared Arone to Will Tracey for a 10-3 lead. With two of its top receivers playing hurt, Milford struggled on offense. .

A 25-yard field goal from Portesi with 6:40 left provided the final margin.

With 4:45 remaining, Luke Davis picked off a pass in the end zone. Gulla then finished things off in the final few moments with a few bruising runs.

“It feels good, feels good to be undefeated,” added Portesi.