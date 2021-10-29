“We really needed to get this win for that home game [in the tournament],” Adelmann said. “We lost [classmate Giovanni Taboh in a car crash] earlier this year and we know how much he means to this team, I knew I had to do whatever I could to get that win for him.”

Behind a spirited performance from the offensive line, and hard running by senior captain Jake Adelmann, the Redhawks rolled to a 42-27 victory to solidify their position ahead of the Division 2 state tournament.

MILTON — With seeding and a potential home playoff game on the line, Natick would not be denied in their season finale Friday night at Bay State Conference rival Milton.

Adelmann rushed for 149 yards in the first half and finished with 189 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Senior Nizayah Montas added 64 yards and two touchdowns, with both backs showing physicality while breaking tackles and pushing the pile.

“Those guys are tough,” Natick coach Mark Mortarelli said. “They’re the heart and soul of our offense, definitely. And Jake does everything for us. We can give him the ball a million times and he never gets tired.”

“This is huge for our team. We don’t love where we’re sitting in the bracket right now [seeded ninth], so we needed to beat a good team and [Milton] is a really good team.”

Natick’s Owen Corrigan (back right) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammate Charlie Collins. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Milton (6-2, 3-1) lost senior quarterback Chase Vaughan to an apparent knee injury in the second quarter. Junior Owen McHugh stepped in and broke an 80-yard touchdown run on his second snap to tie it, 14-14, but Natick (7-1, 4-0) took a 21-14 halftime lead when Colby LeBlanc found Owen Corrigan for a 35-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half.

Milton’s Jack Finnegan returned the opening kickoff of the third quarter 80 yards for a touchdown, but Natick responded with another methodical scoring drive. A fumble recovery by Natick senior captain Aaron Becker and interception by David Seiche set up two more rushing scores to give the Redhawks a 42-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Adelmann broke through a seemingly countless amount of arm tackles on his 27 carries, and on their final touchdowns of the night, both Adelmann and Montas carried defenders into the end zone to put an exclamation point on the victory and finish the regular season undefeated in BSC play.

Milton’s Jack Finnegan (left) celebrated a kickoff return touchdown to open the second half, but it wasn't enough for the Wildcats. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“We’re kind of an undersized team, but all those guys [on the offensive line] just push and push,” Adelmann said. “I know our line is going to give us a good hole, so when they make a hole we just keep our feet moving, no matter how many kids hit us. I like to make little bets with myself to see how many guys it takes to get me to the ground.”