“Ideally you want that to happen with the team you’re working for,” Boles said. “But even if it’s not, you want to see the players you manage or coach have success and get to the highest level.”

He’s had stars — Miguel Cabrera, Xander Bogaerts, and Mookie Betts to name a few — and plenty of scrubs along the way. But Boles always give them the same message: My job is to get you to the major leagues.

ATLANTA — Kevin Boles has managed 19 seasons in the minors, molding the careers of prospects in the Marlins, Royals, Twins, Red Sox, and Mets organizations.

Advertisement

There’s no higher level than the World Series. Which explains why Boles was pleased to pick up his phone on Friday before Game 3 of the World Series to talk about Chris Martin and Ryan Pressly.

Martin and Pressly were teammates on the 2012 Portland Sea Dogs, a pair of righthanded relievers nobody expected would end up in the World Series nine years later.

But Martin, now 35, made 46 appearances for Atlanta this season and appeared in three games in the NLCS. He didn’t pitch in the first two games of the Series.

Pressly, 32, is Houston’s closer and a two-time All-Star. Through Game 2, he had appeared in seven postseason games and allowed one run over seven innings.

“For me it’s a lot of pride seeing those guys on television,” Boles said. “They’ve both had good careers. But what can be better than getting to the World Series? I’m thrilled for both of those guys.”

Back in 2012, Pressly was making the transition to the bullpen after being tried as a starter. The former 11th round draft pick found instant success and was taken by the Twins in the Rule 5 Draft after the season.

Advertisement

“You could envision Ryan as somebody who could get outs in the seventh, eighth, or ninth innings,” Boles said. “He had a lot of talent. It was a matter of gaining confidence.”

Pressly appeared in 49 games as a rookie for the Twins in ‘13. Minnesota traded him to Houston during the 2018 season and in 2019 agreed to a three-year, $20.4 million extension. The Astros hold a $7 million option on Pressly for 2022.

“I give credit to Houston for what they’ve done with him,” Boles said. “Ryan’s gotten a little bigger and his fastball really plays.”

Martin was a different story. He suffered a labrum tear in junior college that wasn’t resolved by surgery. He gave up on baseball and took a job restocking shelves in an appliance store warehouse in Texas.

In 2010, he joined a team in a local men’s league and found his shoulder had finally healed. That led to a tryout with the independent Grand Prairie AirHogs and Martin was signed when his fastball hit 95 miles per hour.

Grand Prairie manager Pete Incaviglia, the former MLB slugger, contacted a friend with the Red Sox to recommend Martin. All they could offer was a tryout in Florida if he paid his own way there.

Martin impressed the Sox and was signed before the 2011 season. He climbed to Triple A by 2013.

“The Red Sox have always done a good job of finding guys like Chris,” Boles said. “He wasn’t polished, but you could see he had ability. All he needed was a chance.”

Advertisement

Martin was traded to the Rockies in December 2013 for infielder Jonathan Herrera. He made his debut with Colorado that year and has since appeared in 209 major league games with the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers, and Braves.

Martin also has earned $18.5 million along the way, which is a lot more than the appliance store would have paid.

“He’s a great story,” Boles said. “I thought he had a good baseball I.Q. He just needed to understand who he was as a pitcher.”

Boles is now the Mets’ minor league field coordinator. He doesn’t have a rooting interest in the Series beyond how Martin and Pressly pitch.

“The biggest thing with both of those guys is they had the ambition and wanted to be big leaguers,” Boles said. “It’s fun for me to see where they are now.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.