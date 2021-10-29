Even so, the team remains mindful that the first Shield in its history will not be the ultimate measure of success.

On Wednesday, the Revolution – who had already clinched the Supporters’ Shield for the most points in the regular season in MLS this year – beat the Colorado Rapids to push their season points total to 73, an MLS regular-season record. It is a striking accomplishment that points to a club that is both well-rounded and consistent.

“This is a good team,” coach Bruce Arena told reporters. “[But] we haven’t won anything. We’ve won a Supporters’ Shield. I guess the way you’re judged in this league is what you do at the end. There’s still a lot ahead. … I tell people all the time, the 1998 DC United team I had was the best team I think I’ve coached in this league and we lost in the finals that year.”

That 1998 squad led the Eastern Conference in points with 58 but finished second in MLS in points to the L.A. Galaxy (68), who were retroactively awarded the Supporters’ Shield when it was introduced in 1999. The Galaxy – whose 68 points stood as an MLS record until 2017 – lost in the conference finals to the Chicago Fire. The Fire then beat DC United in the MLS Cup.

Is that common? Setting aside the uniqueness of this MLS season – one in which, due to efforts to limit travel amidst the pandemic, the schedule has been tilted heavily toward intraconference play – it’s worth asking: How do dominant regular-season teams typically fare in the playoffs?

Supporters’ Shield winners have a limited track record of success in the playoffs. In the 25 prior MLS seasons, the top regular-season team has won the MLS Cup seven times (28 percent). However, while four of the first seven Shield winners went on the win the MLS Cup from 1996-2002, just three of the last 18 have claimed the season’s final prize.

Supporters' Shield winners in the playoffs How the top teams in single-season points fared (1996 to 2020) Conference finals/league semifinals (10) 40% Won MLS Cup (7) 28% Conference semifinals/league quarterfinals (7) 28% Lost MLS Cup (1) 4% SOURCE : MLSsoccer.com

The most common outcome for Supporters’ Shield winners has been a loss in the conference finals (or league semifinals in those years where the Eastern and Western Conferences did not have separate brackets) – something that has occurred with 40 percent (10 of 25) of the prior regular-season champions. Seven of 25 (28 percent) have lost in the conference semifinals. One Supporters’ Shield winner has lost in the MLS Cup.

A narrower look at the elite of the elite – the 10 prior teams that posted the highest regular-season points totals – offers a similar outlook. Three of the 10 teams with the highest regular-season points totals have won the MLS Cup (most recently Atlanta United in 2018) – the same number that has gotten bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Four have advanced to the conference finals and lost there.

The Revolution need look no further than the team whose record they broke for a reminder that regular-season excellence guarantees nothing in the playoffs. In 2019, LAFC set a regular-season points record with 72, but lost to the Seattle Sounders, 3-1, in the conference finals.

Gustavo Bou (left) appeared in 29 games this season and Brandon Bye played in 28. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

In short, the history of the most dominant regular season teams in MLS history underscores that nothing is guaranteed once the playoffs begin in late-November aside from the fact that the Revolution will host all playoff games in which they are involved.

“It’s a moment that I think we’re going to enjoy quite a bit, but after that, the mindset really needs to shift,” midfielder Matt Polster told reporters after the Revolution’s 1-0 victory on Wednesday secured the record-setting points total. “Winning the Supporters’ Shield is nice, but winning an MLS Cup is better.”

How dominant teams fared A look at how teams with the most single-season points in MLS history performed in the playoffs (* - one regular-season game left; **- did not win Supporters' Shield). Year Team Points Playoffs 2021 NE Revolution 73* TBD 2019 LAFC 72 Conference Finals 2018 NY Red Bulls 71 Conference Finals 2017 Toronto FC 69 Won MLS Cup 2018 Atlanta United FC 69** Won MLS Cup 1998 LA Galaxy 68 Conference Finals 2011 LA Galaxy 67 Won MLS Cup 2012 San Jose Earthquakes 66 Conference Semifinals 2019 New York City FC 64** Conference Semifinals 2014 Seattle Sounders 64 Conference Finals 2005 San Jose Earthquakes 64 Conference Semifinals SOURCE : MLSsoccer.com

Alex Speier