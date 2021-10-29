It certainly brought out the best in the 14th-ranked Warriors, who dispatched the No. 16 Hornets with surprising ease by dominating the line of scrimmage and controlling the clock in a 24-6 Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win at home on Friday night.

WRENTHAM — During the two weeks leading up to its Week 8 showdown with Mansfield, the King Philip football team had one quote written on the board in the locker room: ‘‘This is our rivalry game.’'

Ryan Gately (28 rushes, 179 yards) and his King Philip teammates were too elusive for Mansfield in Friday's Hockomock League win.

“That was our best game of the year,” said King Philip coach Brian Lee, whose team won its fourth in a row to improve to 6-1 with a 4-0 mark in league play.

The best encapsulation of the Warriors’ dominance was this: KP didn’t punt until the final seven minutes of the game, while the Hornets didn’t get in the red zone until the final 13 minutes, at which point they were already trailing, 24-0. Midway through the third quarter, KP held a 15-3 advantage in first downs.

“We have great coaches and the kids worked really hard,” Lee said. “A lot goes into it, a lot of checks, a lot of preparation. Mansfield can give you nightmares defensively because they have so many formations and so much personnel coming in and out. It’s hard to match that, but coach [Matt] Wassel does a great job preparing those guys. The kids had a great effort.”

While the KP defense forced a punt or a turnover on Mansfield’s first five possessions, the offense rode sophomore running back Ryan “Rudy” Gately, who finished with 171 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

King Philip didn’t complete a pass all game, while Mansfield was just 5 of 14. Each team registered an interception.

However, the Warriors ran for 300 yards, including 66 and a score from quarterback Charlie Grant and 42 and a score from Crawford Cantave.

“The line played well and handled that physicality up there,” Lee said. “It’s hard to run when they know you’re going to run, but Rudy is our guy. What’s nice is Craw comes in and gives us a little spell when we need it. [William Astorino] can run the ball and Charlie had some big runs with his legs, which we’d been waiting all season for.”

Mansfield’s touchdown came on a 14-yard pass from Conner Zukowski to CJ Bell early in the fourth quarter. KP kicker Matthew Kelley nailed a 23-yard field goal, his seventh of the season, in the second quarter.

The win was KP’s first over Mansfield (5-3, 2-3) since 2017, when the Warriors won the second of back-to-back state championships, while also claiming the Kelley-Rex division crown. That title will be determined by a Thanksgiving showdown against undefeated Franklin (7-0, 4-0).

“The Hock felt like playoffs the whole season, I swear,” Lee said. “We’ll see what happens on Thanksgiving.”

In the immediate future are the MIAA playoffs. KP entered Week 8 sixth in Division 2 in the power ratings, while Mansfield was third, meaning both teams will likely host a first-round game. Seedings are slated to be released Sunday evening.