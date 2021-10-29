“It was kind of a weird week for everybody, with the storm and not being able to practice much,” Devine said, “but at this point in the season you kind of know what you do. The kids went out and did it.”

Coach Herb Devine said the Sailors wanted to play, and preferred avoiding the expected Saturday weather. They adjusted seamlessly in a decisive 21-0 road triumph over Plymouth South.

PLYMOUTH — Stuck without power around town the bulk of the week, and unable to prepare in a typical way, the Scituate football team appeared unfazed Friday night despite the unusual circumstances.

The Sailors (7-1, 5-0) captured their first Patriot League Fisher championship since 2018, reclaiming the crown from the Panthers (6-2, 4-1), who won two consecutive years. Scituate running backs D’Kari Rodrigues and Colin Morley filled in admirably for injured stars Andrew Bossey and Keegan Sullivan, and seniors Shea Morley, Jack Thompson, and Michael Sheskey anchored a stellar defensive effort.

Sullivan, who left after spraining his left ankle early in the second quarter, was thrilled to bookend his career with league titles.

“We were really looking forward to this one,” Sullivan said. “It feels good, for sure.”

The Sailors built an early 7-0 advantage, as Rodrigues plunged into the end zone from 3 yards out with 8:21 left in the first quarter. A William Chatterton interception set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Henry Gates to James Cannon with 8:38 remaining in the second and helped the Sailors take a 14-0 edge into halftime.

Sullivan racked up 61 all-purpose yards before exiting. He said he’s hoping to play next week and doesn’t expect to miss the remainder of the season.

With the senior standout Sullivan sidelined, both teams were without their star running backs. Plymouth South sophomore workhorse Casious Johnson was out because of a broken left foot, and he supported his teammates from the sideline on crutches.

The Panthers battled and hung around for a while, but they were simply outmatched on this particular night.

Morley added a 44-yard TD run up the middle with 6:17 remaining in the third to extend the margin to 21-0. Neither side scored in the fourth, and the Sailors dominated defensively to preserve the win.

“Their team speed on defense is something you don’t really understand until you see it in person,” Plymouth South coach Darren Fruzzetti said. “They outplayed us from start to finish. They deserve it.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.