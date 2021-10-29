Many of the state’s top cross-country programs field dozens of runners. But the self-proclaimed “small but mighty” Panthers are accomplishing a lot more with a lot less.

“I was thinking: we’re trying to win this race. I can’t let myself fall apart,” Currie said. “Had I been running that race as a freshman and experienced something similar, I don’t know if I would have had the same thought process.”

When a wave of fatigue hit Holliston senior Kate Currie midway through the Tri-Valley League championship meet, she considered slowing down and sacrificing positions. Then Currie thought of her 11-runner team, its success, and her responsibility as the lone senior. She surged forward, finishing seventh (19:34.5) and helping her team dominate the 5K race with just 17 points.

Advertisement

Led by sophomore phenom Carmen Luisi, the young team has blazed through the fall season to date. The Panthers went 5-0 in the Tri-Valley League and captured the official regular-season title for the first time since 2007. They won the Twilight Invitational’s Small Schools race with just 56 points.

Holliston’s TVL meet victory last Saturday was its first since 2000; the top four finishers were Panthers and their top five’s average time was just 18:46.

“I think they are surprising themselves,” coach Jaime Murphy said, “but [the success is] because they’re working — they listen, they take feedback, they question you what they’re doing and how they can improve. And they want it.”

Luisi has solidified herself as the state’s runner to beat after winning the Frank Kelley Invitational, finishing second at Twilight (to Rhode Island’s Reese Fahys) and coming in first at the TVL championship. She’s the 2020 Gatorade Massachusetts Girls’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year and the daughter of Susan Teehan, who holds the 800-meter track record at Dedham.

“The first couple of meets this season, I really wanted to stand up to what I did last year and progress,” Luisi said. “So that was a little bit of pressure, but it was good pressure because it made me want to run faster and be better.”

Advertisement

Holliston girls' coach Jaime Murphy fires up her team before the start of the Tri-Valley League race. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

However, Luisi isn’t the only rising star. Freshman Maggie Kuchman (one of three sisters on the team) and junior Ella Bosselman finished in under 19 minutes at both the Twilight Invitational and TVL championship. Annabelle Lynch, another freshman, finished fourth at the TVL meet in 19:02.

Despite the high concentration of talent, practices stay light and upbeat, and the Panthers attest that they don’t feel a need to compete against teammates.

“I don’t know if we’re that competitive with each other,” Lynch said. “Everyone’s really supportive and cheers people on.”

The fierce intersquad battles instead happen in the backyard at pasta dinners, where cornhole takes over. Lynch and Sarah Kuchman currently reign as champions.

“It’s just a competition, but people sometimes get really serious about it, or sometimes you’re just joking around just throwing [the bags],” Maggie Kuchman said. “It’s just really a good bonding thing.””

A smaller roster has helped Holliston forge tight bonds. When Murphy ran the virtual Boston Marathon, her runners made a surprise appearance to cheer her at the 21st mile. The local community also brings support. Now-retired middle school coach Peter Vigue, whom Currie credits with instilling an early passion in many young runners, still attends high school competitions frequently.

Advertisement

Carmen Luisi (left) hugs Holliston teammate Maggie Kuchman at the finish line after they placed first and second, respectively. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE/MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GL

At meets, opponents have stopped to give the Panthers praise. The Massachusetts State Track Coaches’ Association listed Holliston as the top D2 squad in its most recent Coaches Poll, further cementing the championship expectations.

“I think it’s very humbling for all the girls to hear what great things they’re capable of. We need to take that and just make sure that we’re using it as motivation to keep working, and to not just settle for things,” Murphy said.

Currie often reflects on the rapid evolution of the program. When she was a freshman, the Panthers did not even qualify for the All-State meet. Now, when Currie gazes up at the banners in her high school gym, she can picture a state championship addition.

“As a senior, that would just be really cool — my last year, just knowing how drastically we’ve improved since I’ve been a freshman,” she said.

Hitting the trails

▪ The Greater Boston League championship meet took place Thursday at Macdonald Park in Medford. Somerville took home the title on both the girls’ and boys’ sides. In the boys’ race the Highlanders took the top three spots, finishing with just 27 total points. Somerville junior Sam Buckley claimed the individual conference title, covering the 2.85-mile course in 15:03.

On the girls’ side it was a much tighter competition for the league crown. The Highlanders ended up tying with Medford as league co-champions, 51-51. Mustangs senior Anna Casey and junior Jasmine Vierra took first and second overall, respectively. However, Somerville followed with a strong pack, with freshman Charlotte Johnson taking fourth, sophomore Anna Seibler taking fifth, and senior Cindy Luxama grabbing eighth.

Advertisement

“It was really all up to the three, four and five runners,” Somerville coach Sean Fitzgerald said. “They really saved the day . . . the girls really stepped up and the practice paid off.”

▪ The Dual County League championship race also was held Thursday at Franklin Park. In a very competitive field, Westford Academy won in convincing fashion, taking five of the top 12 spots and finishing with 39 points. The Grey Ghosts were paced by sophomore Paul Bergeron in second, covering the 5K course in 16:29.1. Westford coach Scott Hafferkemp had high expectations for his boys going in, but even he was surprised with how decisive the victory was.

“I expected them to run well because of the work they put in,” Hafferkemp said. “But I don’t think any of us expected to have quite that kind of pack in this meet . . . it was definitely a pretty special day.”

Acton-Boxborough and Concord Carlisle placed second and third, respectively, in the boys’ race, both with 84 points. The individual winner was senior Chris Gould of Cambridge, finishing in 16:24.9.

In the girls’ race, Concord-Carlisle took first with 55 points, followed by Weston with 85, and Acton-Boxborough in 90. The Patriots were led by junior Jacqueline White in third place (19:45.5), while Elizabeth Lathan from Acton Boxborough was the winner, pacing the pack with a 5K time of 19:25.6.

Advertisement

Meets to Watch

Sunday, Hockomock League championship meet at Wrentham Developmental Center, 10 a.m. — The Oliver Ames girls and boys both look to be the favorites, the girls led by sophomore Katie Sobieraj and the boys led by senior Owen McMorrow, both Globe All-Stars.

Monday, Middlesex League championship meet at Woburn Country Club — The Lexington boys look to continue their history of postseason success with another league championship, led by senior Graham Bracken, but should expect stiff competition from Wakefield senior Michael Roberto. Those same schools look to be the top dogs in the girls’ race, the Minutemen led by senior Clara Fu and the Warriors led by senior Samantha Seabury, both Globe All-Stars.

Monday, Patriot League championship meet, at Hingham High School (boys) — Duxbury and Marshfield look to be the two top teams in the mix for the league crown, the Green Dragons led by senior Cody Panton, and the Rams led by senior Globe All-Star Drew Pesko.

Tuesday, Patriot League championship meet at Hingham High School (girls) — Marshfield, led by freshman Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, was the No. 1-ranked Division 1 team in the first MSTCA poll, and looks to prove it with a league championship.

Globe correspondent Oliver Glass contributed to this report.