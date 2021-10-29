The Tigers struck for four goals in the final 40 minutes, with sophomore forward Mila Lloyd netting a pair, to pull away for a 5-0 victory at Madison Park High School.

The second half was a different story.

The O’Bryant girls’ soccer team finished one of its five scoring chances in the first half of Friday’s Boston City League semifinal against East Boston.

O’Bryant (9-6-1) will play Latin Academy Saturday morning (10 a.m.) at Northeastern’s Carter Field.

Junior captain Jane Yannis (2 goals, 1 assist) got the scoring started in the 11th minute with a goal from 30 yards out, but that was the lone score in the first half.

Things quickly changed in the second half with freshman Aiyanna Diaz converting a rebound of a blocked shot and shooting it in on the left in the 41st minute.

In the 46th minute, Yannis passed it ahead to Mila Lloyd in the box and she provided the finish for a 3-0 lead.

“She played really good today,” Yannis said of Lloyd. “We work really well together and especially in this game we just connected better than we usually do.”

Yannis scored again, her 10th of the season, in the 57th minute and Lloyd notched her second goal (her 10th) off a cross from junior defender Alanna Marte in the 62nd minute. Junior captain Lavinia Gomes made five saves.

Latin Academy took the first meeting against O’Bryant, 3-0, on Sept. 23, and the second matchup on Oct. 9 resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Andover 4, Lowell 0 — Lauren Adams, Arianna Schwinn Clanton, Morgan Shirley, and Samantha Jenney scored for the Golden Warriors (10-4-3) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Archbishop Williams 3, Arlington Catholic 2 — The host Bishops (9-7-2) rode two goals from junior Yari Nagy to secure a spot in the Division 3 tournament with the Catholic Central win.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Westford 1 — Charlotte Beakley tallied a goal and an assist and Cara Ubaldini netted a goal for the No. 19 Patriots (11-2-5) in the win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Greater New Bedford 0 — Caitlin Mowgard and Julia Chazes each scored a goal and tallied an assist for the Falcons (13-0-3) during their South Coach Conference win.

Hanover 2, Cohasset 1 — Sophia Foley scored the first goal off a through ball from Callie Baldwin, and Eva Kelliher later scored on an assist from Molly McGlame, to put the Hawks (15-3) on top in the South Shore win.

Hingham 3, King Philip 0 — Sophie Reale (2 goals, 1 assist) and Emily Gibbons (1 goal) were the catalysts as the top-ranked Harborwomen (16-0-1) prevailed in the nonleague matchup in Wrentham.

Marshfield 3, Scituate 1 — Sammy Zaslaw scored all three goals for the Rams (9-5-2) in the Patriot League win.

Oliver Ames 4, North Attleborough 1 — Camryn O’Connor scored twice and tallied an assist and Halle Kander and Katie Gibson each scored once for the Tigers (13-1-2) in the win. With the victory, OA clinched the Hockomock Davenport title.

Rockland 3, West Bridgewater 0 — Emilee Dunham (2 goals) and Shea McDougal scored as the Bulldogs (8-6-2) earned an impressive nonleague road win over the Mayflower-leading Wildcats (15-3-0).

Silver Lake 5, Quincy 0 — Senior McKenna Sylvester (2 goals, 2 assists) and junior Shea Kelleher (2 goals, 1 assist) powered the host Lakers (9-4-4) to the Patriot League win.

Somerset Berkley 4, Bourne 0 — Caitlin Moniz, Nicole Hutson, Abby Shea and Ashlyn Aguiar each found the back of the net for the Raiders (6-8-3). Gabby Fernandes posted the clean sheet for SB in the South Coast Conference matchup.

St. Mary’s 2, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Eighth grader Sophie Skabeikis tied the game and her sister, Issie, a freshman, scored the winner with five minutes left to propel the host Spartans (7-9-2) in the consolation round of the Catholic Central Cup.

Watertown 1, Wilmington 0 — Junior captain Amanda Cosco scored the lone goal of the game for the Raiders (4-13-1) and Sarah Morrissey made 14 saves in the Middlesex win.

Field hockey

Apponequet 3, Bourne 1 — Juniors Julia Freitas (2 goals) and Riley Levrault (goal, assist) led the Lakers (4-11-3) to a South Coast win.

Danvers 3, Gloucester 0 — Lauren Auciello, Abby Sher, and Grace Brinkley all scored to lift the 20th-ranked Falcons (12-3-1) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 1 — Sophomore Avery Bent (2 goals) and senior captain Nicole Mayer scored to lead the Raiders (9-6-1) to a Tri-Valley Small win.

Franklin 11, Milford 0 — Junior Kaitlyn Carney scored three times in the first quarter as the Panthers (17-1-0, 16-0 Hockomock) finished off their perfect run in league play. Carney finished with four goals, and classmate Shaw Downing (3) and freshman Haley Wernig (2) added multiple goals.

Hanover 4, Duxbury 1 — Ava Toglia scored two goals and set up another for the Hawks (8-7-1), with Katie Radzik and captain Ella Tone (1 assist) also finding the back of the net during the Patriot League showdown.

Ipswich 2, Rockport 0 — Senior Lexi James scored and then assisted on junior Chloe Pszenny’s goal as the Tigers (14-1-0) recorded the Cape Ann Baker win.

Pentucket 4, North Reading 0 — Haley Dwight (1 goal, 2 assists) and Lana Mickelson (2 goals) sparked No. 12 Pentucket (16-1-1) to victory on the road.

Somerset Berkley 3, Case 1 — Sophomore Karissa Albin (2 goals) and junior Reese Swanson scored for the Raiders (10-1-0) in the South Coast win.

Walpole 4, Brookline 0 — Senior Jess Tosone, sophomore Kerin Birch, junior Lindsey Jacobs, and senior Elyse Scales each scored to power the top-ranked Porkers (16-0-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Watertown 6, Stoneham 0 — Adrianna Williams and Molly Driscoll each tallied two goals in the Middlesex League victory for the sixth-ranked Raiders (18-0).

Weston 4, Waltham 0 — Three goals from Maria Delgizzi, one assisted by Molly Ross, and another score from Ava Angelucci, propelled the Wildcats (7-7-4) past their Dual County League opponent.

Boys’ soccer

Bourne 3, Apponequet 1 — Junior Shea Ullo tallied a pair of goals and set up the others for the visiting Canalmen (3-10-4).

Cardinal Spellman 6, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior Alex Kuzmich scored four goals for the Cardinals (14-0-3) in the Catholic Central victory.

Monomoy 3, Cape Cod Tech 0 — Freshman Ryan Laramee fired in all three goals to pace the Sharks (5-7-5) to victory in the Cape & Islands League.

North Andover 6, Lawrence 0 — Six different players scored for the Scarlet Knights (11-1-4) and keeper George Xenakis made seven saves to maintain the shutout in the Merrimack Valley Conference match.

Plymouth North 3, Sandwich 1 — Ben Young scored two goals as the host Eagles moved to 11-4-3 with the nonleague win.

St. John’s Prep 1, Silver Lake 0 — Junior Callum Rigby scored his fourth goal of the season and senior Joey Waterman came up with two saves for his eighth shutout of the year, propelling the Eagles (10-4-3) to the nonleague victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Acton-Boxborough 3, Weston 0 — Liv Pucillo (13 kills) led A-B (11-9) to the Dual County League win.

Case 3, Durfee 0 — Sophomore Hannah Storm logged 15 kills as the Cardinals (17-3) rolled to a nonleague road win.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Bedford 0 — The fourth-ranked Patriots capped a 19-1 regular season with their second straight Dual County League Cup title behind 14 kills from Corinne Herr and a 25-assist night from Raimy Little.

Dartmouth 3, Greater New Bedford 0 — Sorelle Lawton (11 kills), Ava Crane (7 kills, 5 aces, 8 digs), and Lauren Augusto (21 assists, 5 digs) guided the No. 13 Indians (15-2) to the nonleague win.

Essex Tech, 3, Norfolk Aggie — Ali Tkach collected nine kills and 15 aces as the Hawks (18-2) stormed to a Commonwealth win. Grace Dailey also had 10 kills and three aces, and Brooklynne McFadden tallied 24 assists. Essex Tech will host Greater New Bedford on Monday at 5 p.m. for the state vocational championship.

Hanover 3, Weymouth 1 — Sarah Long (8 kills) led the way for the Hawks (6-15) in the nonleague matchup.

Ipswich 3, Beverly 2 — Grace Sorensen (18 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 8 digs), Claire O’Flynn (12 kills, 2 blocks), and Kendra Brown (22 assists, 5 aces, 3 digs), led the No. 18 Tigers (17-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Melrose 3, Central Catholic 2 — Junior setter Gia Vlajkovic (41 assists) led the way for the No. 9 Red Raiders (18-2) in the nonleague matchup.

North Andover 3, Lynnfield 0 — Nadine Abdat (11 kills), Emma Bosco (24 assists), and Christine Crateau (6 aces, 10 digs) led the sixth-ranked Scarlet Knights (16-2) to the nonleague win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Abington 0 — Senior Captains Lily Welch (9 kills) and Abby Martin (5 aces) helped lead the Panthers (13-5) to the nonleague victory.

