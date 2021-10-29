The meeting between the world’s two most powerful Catholics was, in large part, a warm affair: They talked about policies on which they agreed. They shared gifts. Biden arrived at the Apostolic Palace saying, ‘’It’s good to be back,’’ and stayed with the pontiff well after he was supposed to leave. Biden called the visit ‘’wonderful.’’

VATICAN CITY — Meeting with Pope Francis on Friday for the first time during his administration, President Biden said he was told by the pontiff that he is a ‘’good Catholic’' who should continue to receive Communion, even as some conservative US Catholic leaders argue he should be denied the sacrament for his stance on abortion.

Advertisement

But such is the strained state of American Catholicism that even a diplomatic meeting between admirers can touch on explosive material. When Biden, speaking hours later to reporters, unexpectedly described Francis as having spoken about Communion, it appeared as if the pope was making a judgment on a question roiling the US church — about whether politicians who support abortion rights should be barred from one of the religion’s most sacred rites.

‘’We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion,’’ Biden said.

The Holy See’s own readout of the event neither mentioned Communion nor abortion, and the pope’s reported comment didn’t appear in an edited 13-minute clip of Vatican footage from the day. A Vatican spokesman said the church wouldn’t respond to Biden’s description of events, saying the conversation had been ‘’private.’’

While the full view of events was limited, the account quickly caused a stir for American Catholics, who had been watching this first stop on Biden’s trip to Europe — where he’ll also attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and climate conference in Glasgow — for what it might say about two men contending with similar polarization and adversaries.

Advertisement

Some conservative bishops have campaigned to deny Communion to Biden and other politicians with similar views on abortion, and at a meeting in two weeks, they will vote on a proposed document about the meaning of the Eucharist. Though its authors say the draft won’t mention Biden or abortion, or single out who doesn’t qualify, those topics are expected to come up during discussions.

Before Friday, Francis had been vague about his opinions on the American debate, advising only that bishops should be ‘’pastors, and not go condemning.’’ While many church watchers interpreted that remark as being supportive of Biden, his reported comments Friday hit at a far more fundamental point, about whether adherence to doctrine — on issues like abortion — is necessary to be a good Catholic.

‘’I fear that the Church has lost its prophetic voice. Where are the John the Baptists who will confront the Herods of our day?’’ Thomas Tobin, the bishop of Providence, said on Twitter, referring to a figure depicted in the Bible as wickedly hunting the baby Jesus. Earlier in the day, before the meeting, Tobin had called Biden’s abortion stance ‘’an embarrassment for the Church and a scandal to the world,’’ and pressed the pope to confront the president.

Stephen White, the leader of the Catholic Project at Catholic University, noted that Francis has used strong language to speak of the church’s teaching against abortion — he’s referred to it as ‘’murder’' — but is trying to keep Communion from being politicized. Any reference to Biden as a good Catholic ‘’shouldn’t be taken as some kind of acceptance of Biden’s abortion policies,’’ White said.

Advertisement

‘’The whole point of Catholicism is that we’re not good and we want to be better,’’ White said.

This was Biden’s fourth time meeting Pope Francis, but his first encounter since he was elected as America’s second Catholic president. Biden regularly attends Mass and keeps a photo of Pope Francis in the Oval Office. On Friday, he said he asked the pope to bless his rosary.

In their 75-minute closed-door meeting, they talked about the pandemic, migration, and the moral responsibility to deal with climate change, issues on which they are largely aligned. According to a senior administration official, the pope at one point urged Biden to ‘’accelerate’' US ambition on climate change, as science suggests major nations are running out of time to achieve their goals.

Afterward, when the pope and the president exchanged gifts with a wider delegation in the room, Biden was clearly relishing the moment — even as he was running late for other meetings.

According to video from the Vatican, Biden at one point sidled up to the pope and told him of a presidential token called a command coin — a coin that can be given to warriors and leaders.

‘’And you are the most significant warrior for peace I’ve ever met,’’ Biden said.

Advertisement

Biden described the coin, which had a US seal on the front, and on the back paid tribute to a National Guard brigade where his son Beau had served.

‘’I’m only kidding about this. If next time I see you, you don’t have it, you have to buy the drinks,’’ said Biden, who then explained he was a teetotaler.

Francis, in turn, made a half-audible joke about whiskey.

A White House official, speaking after the meeting on the condition of anonymity to describe the meeting, said the ‘’engagement between the two was very warm when the delegation arrived in the room.’’

‘’There was laughter and clear rapport between President Biden and Pope Francis,’’ the official said.